Histologics LLC and Neal Lonky MD, MPH are Nominated for Innovator of the Year and recognized by the Orange County Business Journal

Histologics LLC and Neal Lonky MD, MPH are Nominated for Innovator of the Year and recognized by the Orange County Business Journal

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Histologics LLC and its Founder and CEO, Dr. Neal Lonky have been nominated for the Orange County Business Journal Innovator of the Year award for 2023. The Kylon® medical fabric, a replacement for conventional steel metal tool devices has revolutionized cervical and wound biopsy, and gentle or surgical debridement for chronic wound care. Over 1M clinical cases have been performed with this safe, sterile, single use disposable technology in the United States thus far with stellar clinical outcomes.

Histologics LLC Innovative Kylon® Gynecologic and Wound Care Devices (PRNewswire)

Histologics LLC and Neal Lonky MD, MPH are Nominated for Innovator of the Year for its novel Medical Fabric Technology

Per the Orange County Business Journal:

"The 2023 Innovator of the Year Awards program allows for the recognition of five innovators who are changing the status quo in OC's community of business. There are 51 nominees for the 2023 Innovator of the Year Awards. The 2023 Innovator of the Year Awards special report which features nominee profiles and specialized advertorials from our sponsors was published on July 31, 2023. Five awards will be presented at the 2023 Innovator of the Year Awards Luncheon & Program on September 7, 2023, at the Irvine Marriott. The 2023 IOTY Awards Keynote Speaker is Kurt Busch, Co-Founder & CEO of Syntiant Corp."

For more information regarding Histologics, the Women's Health or Wound Care Technologies, or Dr. Lonky's background, please contact Lily Ramos at histologicswc@gmail.com , Toll Free: 888-235-2275. Please visit our websites at www.histologics.com and www.histologicswc.com for more information or if a medical professional, to request samples.

Histologics Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Histologics LLC