Navy Awards General Dynamics Bath Iron Works Contract for Three DDG 51 Destroyers

BATH, Maine, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced today that the U.S. Navy has awarded it a contract for the construction of three Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced today that the U.S. Navy has awarded it a contract for the construction of three Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. (PRNewswire)

"We appreciate the opportunity to build on our history of providing these highly advanced ships for the U.S. Navy fleet and are honored to do our part to contribute to protecting the nation and our families," said Chuck Krugh, president of Bath Iron Works. "Flight III destroyers have significant increased capability, and our skilled shipbuilders are committed to producing ships that meet the quality standards that our Navy Sailors deserve."

Read more about the contract announcement here.

There are currently six DDG 51 destroyers in production at Bath Iron Works: John Basilone (DDG 122), Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) and Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127) as well as the Flight III ships Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126), William Charette (DDG 130) and Quentin Walsh (DDG 132).

More information about General Dynamics Bath Iron Works can be found at www.gdbiw.com.

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE General Dynamics