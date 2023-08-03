Media Alert: Supermicro Open Storage Summit 2023 Starts August 15th

Presenting an Open Forum of Industry Leaders on the Future of High-Performance Software Defined Storage for AI, HPC, and Data-Intensive Workloads

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 15, Supermicro will kickstart its highly anticipated Fourth Annual Open Storage Summit. This virtual event spans three weeks and gathers the brightest minds in the storage industry, including drive manufacturers, compute components manufacturers, software developers, and Supermicro's visionary system architects.

Open Storage Summit 2023 (PRNewswire)

This year's Summit commences with an exciting roundtable keynote session, followed by five focus sessions that showcase influential guests from leading players such as Intel®, AMD, NVIDIA, Micron, Kioxia, Solidigm, Samsung, Nutanix, Weka and Supermicro's esteemed storage software partners.

To learn more about Supermicro's Fourth Open Storage Summit 2023 and register for all sessions, please visit: https://events.actualtechmedia.com/register-now/1623/open-storage-summit-2023/?pr=2801

Session 1: Keynote Roundtable - All-Flash Innovation for Next-generation Storage Solutions

Participating Companies : Solidigm, Kioxia, Samsung, Micron

Abstract : Uncover the latest technical advancements in flash and spinning disk storage, including the E3.S form factor and Compute Express Link (CXL), and explore the era of the 30 TB hard drive.

View: August 15, 2023 , @ 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT or after, on-demand

Session 2: AI Storage Optimization with GPUDirect Storage and RDMA

Participating Companies : NVIDIA

Abstract : Discover how NVIDIA's Data Processing Unit (DPU) creates a futuristic environment, accelerating applications beyond CPUs alone, shaping new worlds for game-changing progress in the AI market.

View: August 17, 2023 , @ 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT or after, on-demand

Session 3: Fire Up Your Mission Critical Applications: Accelerating vSAN with Next-Generation Storage Technologies

Participating Companies : Intel

Abstract : Unlock the full potential on how vSAN, 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, and Supermicro BigTwin architecture create a storage solution that satisfies the insatiable appetite of AI-driven industries for faster execution, new insights, and disruptive innovations

View: August 22, 2023 @ 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT or after, on-demand

Session 4: Embracing the AI Era: Designing High Throughput, Low Latency AI Storage Solutions

Participating Companies : AMD, Weka

Abstract : Discover how cutting-edge storage architectures enable high-throughput, low-latency AI storage, leverage new media types, and accelerate performance to transform businesses in the age of AI-enabled everything.

View: August 24, 2023 , @ 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT or after, on-demand

Session 5: Demystifying HCI and Multi-Cloud Deployments for OEM Storage

Participating Companies : Nutanix

Abstract : Explore the power of a hybrid cloud environment through the combination of Supermicro hardware and Nutanix software and learn how this magical pairing can enhance your IT infrastructure, providing cost-effectiveness and efficiency while avoiding on-prem vs. cloud challenges.

View: August 29, 2023 , @ 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT or after, on-demand

Session 6: Driving a Business Revolution with Object and Parallel Storage for Data Lake, AI and Large-Scale Workloads

Participating Companies : Toshiba, Seagate

Abstract : Navigate the Shift in Object Storage for Data-Intensive Workloads from Cloud to On-Premises and explore how organizations are reevaluating cloud storage for on-premises object storage solutions to support data-guzzling AI and other business-critical workloads, considering performance profiles and potential challenges.

View: August 30, 2023 , @ 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT or after, on-demand

About Supermicro

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F

(PRNewsfoto/Super Micro Computer, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.