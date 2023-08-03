VSBLTY'S AI TECHNOLOGY PROTECTS ONE OF AMERICA'S LARGEST SYNAGOGUES

Intelligent Perimeter Security Shield Deployed Around the Synagogue

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) ("VSBLTY"), a leading software provider of AI-driven security and retail analytics technology, announced today the deployment of a complete security solution for one of America's largest synagogues. In a joint effort with business partners and concerned community groups, the system is designed to protect the congregation, which is of the upmost importance to religious leaders today.

Enhanced AI security technology proactively detects threats that can help save lives

Utilizing an array of CCTV cameras backed with VSBLTY's AI solution, the detection of 'persons of interest' (using advanced facial recognition), weapons, and other threats can be identified from a distance. Once a threat is recognized, a preemptive alarm is triggered, and the required authorities are alerted. The purpose is to proactively detect a threat and act upon it before that threat has an opportunity to become an incident.

Many religious leaders have expressed their concern about the increase in threats that have become more common in America. Mental illness, domestic disputes, and other contemporary issues are putting people on edge and creating a serious threat to places of worship. In the U.S., FBI hate crime statistics show that incidents in churches, synagogues, temples and mosques increased by 34.8% between 2014 and 2018. In the U.S. there were 647 mass shootings in 2022 and over 300 in the first half of 2023.

A new report by the Anti-Defamation League says antisemitic incidents in the U.S. rose 36% in 2022. The report tracked 3,697 incidents of harassment, vandalism and assault targeting Jewish people and communities last year. It is the third time in five years that the tally has been the highest number ever recorded since the ADL first began collecting data in 1979.

"This is a very important deployment of our technology," stated VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton. "This proactive approach to security is intended to prevent violent incidents and save lives. The recent attempted school shooting at the Margolin Hebrew Academy in Memphis, Tennessee is yet another example of the continued threat that concern various establishments throughout America. With thousands of places of worship in the U.S., this successful deployment opens the door to potentially saving many more lives."

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) ("VSBLTY") is the world leader in Artificial Intelligence and real time interpretation of what a CCTV and other cameras see. By utilizing facial recognition, age, and gender, VSBLTY's proprietary technology can effectively enhance retail brand engagement and measurement through customized ads on in-store digital displays at point of purchase in real time. This technology has proven to increase brand sales by over 25%. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing "Store as a Medium" movement that enables brands to reach customers with paid media ads when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

Using its proprietary AI software, VSBLTY has also developed a range of security products that include not only facial recognition but weapon recognition utilizing modern surveillance cameras and legacy CCTV cameras. VSBLTY has the capability to create a proactive security system rather than a reactive security system, providing early warning of threats that can save lives.

