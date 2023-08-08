Kelley Blue Book Names Coolest Affordable Cars for 2023

Editors Detail 10 Coolest New Cars Under $30,000, 10 Coolest Used Cars Under $20,000

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle prices have risen considerably over the past few years, but shoppers still can find plenty of new and gently used cool cars available for prices that won't break the bank. To help car shoppers find a vehicle they feel excited about while also sticking to a budget, Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive company, recently named the 10 Coolest Cars Under $30,000 and the 10 Coolest Cars Under $20,000 for 2023.

"There are many different ways to define the subjective concept of 'cool' when it comes to cars, whether you're looking for style, performance, tech features, eco-consciousness, versatility, towing, or more," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Kelley Blue Book. "Picking just 10 cool cars can be tough these days because there are easily double that number in the marketplace, if not more. No matter how you define cool, there likely is something to suit both your needs and your tastes on these Coolest Cars lists."

The compilation of cars with a sub-$30,000 price point features new 2023 model-year vehicles, while the sub-$20,000 list focuses on lightly used and certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles. Each vehicle on the following Coolest Cars lists can be purchased for less than $30,000 or $20,000 (respectively), according to the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) and Kelley Blue Book Fair Purchase Price.

Kelley Blue Book's 10 Coolest Cars Under $30,000 for 2023



1. 2023 Toyota Prius 6. 2023 Honda Civic Si 2. 2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata 7. 2023 Subaru BRZ/Toyota GR86 3. 2023 Ford Bronco Sport 8. 2023 Ford Maverick 4. 2023 Chevrolet Camaro 9. 2023 Toyota Tacoma 5. 2023 Ford Mustang 10. 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

For more information about Kelley Blue Book's 10 Coolest Cars Under $30,000 for 2023, including full editorial commentary about each vehicle, pricing details and more, visit https://www.kbb.com/best-cars/top-10-coolest-cars-under-30000/.

Kelley Blue Book's 10 Coolest Cars Under $20,000 for 2023



1. 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata 6. 2021 Volkswagen Jetta 2. 2022 Kia Soul 7. 2020 Hyundai Veloster 3. 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback 8. 2022 Kia Forte 4. 2021 Mazda3 9. 2022 Hyundai Venue 5. 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer 10. 2021 Subaru Impreza

For more information about Kelley Blue Book's 10 Coolest Cars Under $20,000 for 2023, including full editorial commentary about each vehicle, pricing details and more, visit https://www.kbb.com/best-cars/10-coolest-new-cars-under-20000/.

