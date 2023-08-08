Standard Motor Products, Inc. Earns PACCAR 2022 10 PPM Award

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products (SMP®) is honored to announce that it has earned PACCAR's 2022 10 PPM Award. PACCAR is a leading global manufacturer of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. Each year, PACCAR recognizes suppliers who achieve its "10 PPM" quality standard, which means that less than ten out of every million supplier parts and components shipped to PACCAR were defective. To qualify for this award, suppliers must also meet warranty support and continuous improvement criteria.

The prestigious award was presented specifically to SMP's Independence, Kansas manufacturing facility. This location is dedicated to manufacturing state-of-the-art vehicle components through vertically integrated and lean manufacturing techniques, producing a wide variety of vehicle electronics including sensors, controllers, switches, regulators and other ignition components.

"SMP is proud to receive this 10 PPM Award from PACCAR, recognizing our commitment to providing components that meet the highest of quality standards," said Dale Burks, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at SMP. "We are grateful for our relationship with PACCAR, and remain committed to delivering real solutions to our partners."

About SMP® Engineered Solutions

SMP Engineered Solutions offers a wide range of custom-designed vehicle control and thermal management products. Offering an extensive portfolio of adaptable products covering a range of applications, SMP Engineered Solutions is supported by a global resource network, strategically positioned to provide unique solutions to a wide-range customer base. The division serves vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diversified end markets for on- and off-highway applications. To learn more visit SMPEngineeredSolutions.com.

About SMP®

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is a leader in the industries it serves and a trusted partner for all its stakeholders. We manufacture and distribute premium replacement parts for our customers in the Automotive Aftermarket while we provide customizable solutions for vehicle control and thermal management categories in diversified end markets represented by our Engineered Solutions segment. We are a global manufacturer with over 6,100 employees (inclusive of temporary and joint venture employees) across 32 manufacturing, distribution and engineering facilities and offices located in North America, Europe and Asia. SMP's strategy combines growth, stability and diversification to balance today's corporate needs with future opportunities, along with a goal to provide steady, long-term shareholder returns through consistent dividends, reinvestment back into our company and selective acquisitions that serve to make our core businesses stronger. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

