Cresset Names Bradley Schneider Head of Private Credit

Schneider brings 20 years of private and alternative credit experience and will lead the Private Credit team within the firm's broader Private Funds group

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset announced today that it has hired Bradley Schneider as Managing Director, Head of Private Credit. Schneider, who most recently was Head of Private Credit with Midwest Holding, brings more than 20 years of experience focused on private and alternative credit investing. In his role with Cresset, he will be responsible for the strategic leadership and expansion of Cresset's holistic private credit program, including Cresset's flagship private credit vehicle (CPCF).

Bradley Schneider, Cresset Partners (PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled to be joining the Cresset team. Private credit represents a compelling investment opportunity, and I am honored to be able to lend my knowledge and experience to Cresset's investors and clients," Schneider said.

Previously, Schneider was a Partner at Sound Point Capital, where he served in various leadership and investment functions across numerous credit funds. Before Sound Point, he was a Senior Credit Analyst at Apollo Management and focused on private credit and distressed investments.

"Bradley brings exactly the depth of experience in private credit that is needed in this dynamic market and economic environment. More importantly, he shares our values and laser focus on bringing innovative and high-quality solutions to our investors," said Kevin O'Donnell, Executive Managing Director and Head of Cresset's Private Funds Group.

Schneider started his career in investment banking at Lehman Brothers after earning a BBA from the University of Michigan Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

About Cresset

Cresset is an independent, award-winning multi-family office and private investment firm with $40 billion (as of 7/13/2023) in assets under management. Cresset serves the unique needs of entrepreneurs, CEO founders, wealth creators, executives, and partners, as well as high-net-worth and multi-generational families. Our goal is to deliver a new paradigm for wealth management, allowing clients to pursue what matters most to them.

Cresset offers access to a comprehensive suite of family office services, deeply personalized wealth management, investment advisory, planning, and other services through Cresset Asset Management LLC. Cresset Partners LLC, Cresset's private investing group, offers clients direct access to institutional-quality real estate, private equity, private credit, and other investment opportunities. Cresset Asset Management LLC and Cresset Partners LLC are SEC registered investment advisors. Please visit https://cressetcapital.com for more information.



Michael Walsh

mwalsh@cressetcapital.com Media Contact:

Cresset (PRNewsfoto/Cresset) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cresset Partners