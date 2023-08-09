SCREENVISION MEDIA BACK TO FULL-NETWORK STRENGTH WITH LATEST ADDITION OF HARKINS THEATRES

New Agreement Accelerates Company's Growth Trajectory as Screenvision's Cinema Network Expands to More than 14,500 Screens

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in delivering comprehensive premium video advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, today announced Harkins Theatres will join the company's robust cinema network of more than 14,500 screens. The relationship with Harkins brings Screenvision's annual audience to nearly 400 million.

"We are thrilled to be working with Harkins, which reflects another important step in continuing to grow Screenvision's leading cinema network nationwide," said Darryl Schaffer, Screenvision Chief Partnership Officer. "In addition to the surging box office numbers, we are excited to further expand our footprint so that advertisers can connect even more closely with the highly engaged moviegoer."

The agreement gives Screenvision the exclusive right to sell on-screen advertising for Harkins 32 theatres and almost 500 screens in Denver, Los Angeles, Oklahoma, and Phoenix.

Harkins Theatres is the nation's fifth largest exhibitor based on gross box office receipts. Harkins is one of the strongest performing exhibitors in the industry and has the highest attendance per theatre among the major exhibitors in the US. Screenvision's network now includes seven of the top ten exhibitors, representing 45% of all measured U.S. box office admissions.

"We are excited to bring our longstanding partnership with Screenvision back," said Tyler Cooper, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Harkins Theatres. "Screenvision shares our passion for the moviegoing experience and collaborated to create a program that supports our guest first focus."

In the last 60 days, Screenvision has picked up 1,000 screens, bringing its cinema network back to full-strength, while continuing to broaden its relationship with an expansive set of advertisers.

"There continues to be increasing enthusiasm from advertisers with expectations that the 2023 box office numbers will cross $9B, further reinforced by the massive cultural phenomenon of 'Barbenheimer.' It proves there's never been a better time to connect with this highly coveted, young and diverse audience," said Christine Martino, Screenvision Chief Revenue Officer. "Research has also proven that moviegoers have their eyes actively focused on the screen when ads play with an attention score of 76%, which is nearly two times higher than linear TV or CTV and four times that of digital and social."

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, sports venues, e-gaming platforms and other live events and venues. The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network comprises 14,500 screens in 2000+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies.

Celebrating 90 years of Ultimate Moviegoing®, Harkins Theatres is the premier movie exhibitor of the Western U.S. and the largest independently owned theatre company in the country. Founded by showman, inventor and community leader Dwight "Red" Harkins in 1933, Harkins Theatres operates 500 screens and is renowned for its commitment and passion for providing the Ultimate Moviegoing® experience. Harkins Theatres is known as a trailblazer for advancements in the motion picture exhibition industry with amenities such as: CINÉ XL®, pristine state-of-the-art digital projection and sound, curved wall-to-wall screens, CINÉ BAR™, Ultimate Lounger® leather reclining seats, Plush Ultimate Rocker® loveseats, Loyalty Cups, in-lobby children's PlayCenters® and an expanded selection of gourmet concessions. For more history, awards and other information, visit Harkins.com.

