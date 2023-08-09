Tipalti Expands Global Alliances Program With Over 50 New Partners

Global Partners Klear, Net at Work and Zift Solutions Join Forces with Global Payables Leader to Reduce Friction and Increase Efficiency

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tipalti , the leading finance automation platform, today announced it has expanded its Alliances Program , adding more than 50 new partners, dramatically growing Tipalti's global distribution and implementation reach. Some of its newest partners include RSM , Klear , Net at Work , Zift Solutions and Swaarm . Tipalti also joined the QuickBooks Solution Provider Program (QSP) and became an active participant of the BDO Alliance USA Vendor Marketing Program to add to its list of offerings. The company also broadened its offerings and enhanced integrations to continue enabling partners to meet their customers' needs and drive business growth.

Tipalti's extensive partner program experienced unprecedented growth since its inception in 2019, boasting a 300% YoY channel business growth rate. At present, the partner ecosystem consists of more than 570 partners, 25% of which are outside of the United States. Committed to growing with its partners, Tipalti rolled out a Partner Hub earlier this year featuring marketing resources, training videos, partner success stories, lead generation tools and more.

"Creating KlearPay in partnership with Tipalti has helped us ensure we are supporting our customers' needs," said Elise Yu, Global Marketing Manager at Klear. "Now more than ever, tools and software are the core of how businesses run operations and manage communication. KlearPay by Tipalti enables Klear customers to add Payments to their suite of capabilities, thus providing a more streamlined and transparent method for paying influencers by reducing headaches and friction."

Further supporting the business objectives and customer needs of existing partners Microsoft Dynamics Business Central (BC) and Xero , Tipalti released pre-built API integrations for both and officially joined the Xero App Store in the US and UK. The latest technical investments allow for more Xero and Microsoft Dynamics BC users to benefit from near real-time, automated data updates and two-way syncing between Tipalti and their accounting platform, allowing companies to maximize efficiency and accelerate their financial close.

Earlier in the year, Tipalti joined the QSP Program, enabling growing QuickBooks customers to better service their businesses with access to Tipalti's financial automation platform. Additionally, Tipalti became part of the BDO Alliance USA Vendor Marketing Program, a program designed to provide BDO Alliance USA members greater reach, better client service and long-term retention.

"BDO USA, LLP is pleased to welcome Tipalti into the BDO Alliance USA Vendor Marketing Program," said Rob Merl, Practice Leader for the BDO Alliance USA's Business Resource Network. "By helping firms automate their financial processes, Tipalti offers a competitive advantage to our independent Alliance members in helping them further develop seamless end-to-end payment experiences. The BDO Alliance USA strives to establish relationships with product and service providers like Tipalti that share BDO's commitment to client service."

At Tipalti's third annual Illuminate conference on September 21, 2023, the company will announce the finalists of the 2023 Alliance Partner Awards, which recognize the remarkable achievements and innovations from Tipalti's diverse, global partner ecosystem. The virtual event will feature insights and best practices from industry experts on how automation, AI and leading innovations will impact the future of finance.

"Since launching our partner program, we've experienced remarkable growth and success through strategic collaborations. Our partners have not only accelerated our growth but have also fortified our position as industry leaders," said Zach Svendsen, Vice President of Alliances. "They have introduced us to new markets, enhanced our credibility and fostered a network of trust that has propelled our business forward. We firmly believe our journey towards continued success lies in the power of collaboration, so we continue to forge new partnerships to unlock a future filled with limitless possibilities."

In 2023, Tipalti was awarded "Partner of the Year" by existing partner EverFlow and became a designated Sage Tech Partner Plus. Additionally, the company was a spotlighted vendor in CRN's 2023 Partner Program Guide , which recognizes vendors that are dedicated to continued innovation, providing industry-leading solutions to meet customer needs, supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.

To learn more about Tipalti's Partner Program, or to find out how to become a partner, please visit https://tipalti.com/partners/ .

To register and learn more information about Illuminate, visit here .

About Tipalti

Tipalti is the only company handling both Global Payments and Accounts Payable workflows for high-velocity companies across the entire financial operations cycle: onboarding and managing global suppliers, instituting procurement controls, streamlining invoice processing and approvals, executing payments around the world and reconciling payables data across a multi-subsidiary finance organization. Tipalti enables companies to scale quickly by making payables strategic with operational, compliance and financial controls. Companies can efficiently and securely pay thousands of partners and suppliers in 196 countries in their own currency within minutes. Thousands of companies, such as Amazon Twitch, GoDaddy, Roku, WordPress.com, and ZipRecruiter use Tipalti to reduce operational workload by 80% and accelerate the financial close by 25%, while strengthening financial and spend controls. For more information, visit tipalti.com .

