Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican, Emerus Break Ground on New Neighborhood Hospital, Expanding Medical Access for Local Community

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospitals broke ground today on a new Neighborhood Hospital, a vital healthcare facility poised to enhance medical accessibility for the local community. Set in the heart of the vibrant Centennial Hills community, the state-of-the-art facility at 725 W Centennial Parkway marks St. Rose Dominican's fifth small-format hospital of its kind in Las Vegas.

"This is indeed a momentous occasion for Dignity Health–St. Rose Dominican family and for the Centennial Hills community," said Jon Van Boening, President of Dignity Health Nevada. "When opened, the Dignity Health Neighborhood Hospital Centennial Hills Campus will be our fifth such facility across our vast community, as we extend our mission and our commitment to provide compassionate care to our southern Nevada neighbors. We are confident the current and future residents of this growing area will come to count on us to provide exceptional professional healthcare, in the same way families across the valley have come to for more than 75 years."

With a profound focus on improving access to healthcare services, these neighborhood hospitals, which are built and operated through a partnership with Emerus Holdings Inc., address the essential needs of patients and families across the Las Vegas valley, beyond the reach of Dignity Health's three acute care hospitals.

"Emerus is proud to be part of this groundbreaking project, which will further enhance access to healthcare services for the people of northwest Las Vegas," said Vic Schmerbeck, CEO of Emerus Holdings Inc. "Our partnership with Dignity Health–St. Rose Dominican allows us to deliver top-notch medical care through our small-format hospitals, bringing compassionate and experienced care teams closer to where patients live and work."

Like the four existing Dignity Health Neighborhood Hospital campuses, the design and layout of the new Centennial Campus has been thoughtfully crafted to cater to the specific requirements of the community. The facility spans approximately 24,000 square feet across two floors and will house 10 well-equipped inpatient beds and eight emergency exam rooms, including a dedicated triage room. The facility will be staffed by board-certified physicians, experienced nurses, and other clinical specialists, ensuring the same level of compassionate, patient-focused care found at existing Dignity Health neighborhood hospital locations. This commitment to excellence ensures that patients receive swift and compassionate care during their time of need.

Beyond elevating the standard of healthcare available, the Centennial Campus is set to have a substantial positive economic impact on the local community. It will create job opportunities and foster a robust healthcare ecosystem, driving positive change and contributing to a healthier future for the residents of northwest Las Vegas.

Dignity Health–St. Rose Dominican remains steadfast in its mission to serve the community with the highest quality healthcare services. The groundbreaking of the new Neighborhood Hospital marks another milestone in this commitment, paving the way for enhanced medical accessibility and care.

About Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican:

Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican recently celebrated 75 years in southern Nevada, marking the anniversary of the arrival of the seven Adrian Dominican Sisters who founded Rose de Lima Hospital on June 27, 1947. As Nevada's only not-for-profit, faith-based health system, St. Rose Dominican is still guided by the vision and core values of the Adrian Dominican Sisters in all its endeavors. As the Henderson and Las Vegas communities grow, the St. Rose Dominican health system and its nearly 4,000 employees continue the Sisters' mission of serving people in need. Dignity Health currently operates three acute care hospitals in southern Nevada and is a member of the multi-state Dignity Health network of nearly 10,000 physicians, 60,000 employees, 41 acute care hospitals, and 400-plus care centers, including hospitals, urgent and occupational care, imaging centers, and primary care clinics. For more information, visit our website at www.strosehospitals.org .

ABOUT EMERUS

Emerus is the nation's first, largest and most experienced operator of small-format hospitals, also known as community hospitals or neighborhood hospitals. Emerus partners with leading health systems across the nation to provide excellence, empathy and innovation in healthcare delivery through a network of efficient, value-based micro-hospitals. The Emerus network brings high-quality, patient-centric acute episodic and ambulatory clinical services to communities across a given market. This helps patients by positioning best-in-class provider services in the communities where they work, live and play. More information is available at www.emerus.com .

