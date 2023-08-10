IGT Congratulates Michelle Carney for Receiving the Major Peter J. O'Connell Lottery Industry Lifetime Achievement Award

Company's Vice President Global Lottery Marketing honored for playing pivotal role in lottery industry

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that Michelle Carney, the Company's Vice President of Global Lottery Marketing will be honored with Public Gaming Research Institute's (PGRI) Major Peter J. O'Connell Lottery Industry Lifetime Achievement Award. PGRI will recognize Carney with this award at its upcoming PGRI Lottery Expo Nashville on September 12.

Established in 1993, the Major Peter J. O'Connell Lottery Industry Lifetime Achievement Award honors individuals who have distinguished themselves throughout their careers with important lottery industry contributions.

"As an accomplished lottery marketing executive, Michelle Carney has spent much of her career at IGT driving results and cultivating strong, valuable relationships with our global lottery customers," said Wendy Montgomery, IGT SVP Marketing, Communications and Sustainability. "Our lottery customers trust Michelle to ensure that IGT is providing them with the highest quality lottery services to grow their business, and unrivaled products that deliver premier experiences to their players. Michelle is an exceptional lottery marketing leader, and we congratulate her for being recognized for the Lottery Industry Lifetime Achievement Award."

"I am truly honored to be receiving the Lottery Industry Lifetime Achievement Award, especially given its ties to my home state as its named after fellow Rhode Islander, the late Major Peter J. O'Connell," said Carney. "It has been a privilege to spend the last 23 years of my career at IGT, working with so many wonderful colleagues, peers, and customers around the world to help drive the lottery industry forward."

In her current role, Carney is responsible for the development of marketing and communications strategies that support growth in the IGT Global Lottery business. She also leads the management of relationships with industry associations such as the World Lottery Association (WLA), European Lotteries (EL) and the National Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL).

Additionally, Michelle has spent 15 years collaborating with lotteries and industry associations to evolve the Powerball and Mega Millions multi-jurisdictional game portfolio in the U.S. These games contribute substantial revenue for good causes.

Carney received her Master of Business Administration from University of Rhode Island's College of Business in Kingston, R.I., and holds a Bachelor of Economics and Business Administration from Ursinus College in Collegeville, Penn. She is based out of IGT's North America Lottery Headquarters in Providence, R.I.

Major Peter J. O'Connell was a pioneer in the lottery field and the evolution of instant ticket and online systems. He was the first director of the Rhode Island Lottery in 1974 and served in this role until 1993. After years of promoting the concept of a multi-state lottery, Major O'Connell served a two-year term as the first President of the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), where in 1988, he was instrumental in launching Lotto*America, the predecessor of today's Powerball.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

