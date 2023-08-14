Arelion First to Deploy Cisco 400G QSFP-DD Bright Optical Modules in Global Production IP Backbone

Increasing capacity and reducing energy consumption while cutting network costs, complexity, and footprint.

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion has today announced that it has taken another landmark step in con­­­­­­­­­­verging its IP and optical layers as the first global network to deploy Cisco 400G QSFP-DD Bright Optical Modules in its production #1 ranked IP backbone. The first regional reach deployment spans 675 kilometers between Stockholm and Copenhagen, over third-party Optical Open Line System (O-OLS).

Following rigorous testing and successful trials, this deployment sees the acceleration of Arelion's plans to provide customers with the most cost-optimized performance and capacity. It not only streamlines the overall network architecture, but also improves energy efficiency and ensures a more efficient expansion process.

Cisco 400G QSFP-DD Bright Optical Modules, with greater than +1 dBm transmit power, substantially simplify integration with brownfield and greenfield deployments. The streamlined architecture eliminates the need for excessive hardware, thereby reducing potential points of failure. As a result, it achieves 64% CAPEX and 76% OPEX savings. This contributes to a significantly more cost-efficient network with fewer interfaces to control and maintain.

"Almost four years ago, Cisco established the mission to redefine the economics of the internet through innovative products and solutions, like Routed Optical Networking. Together, we are helping Arelion achieve impressive cost savings and greater efficiency with Cisco 400G QSFP-DD Bright Optical Modules," said Bill Gartner, SVP and General Manager, Optical Systems and Optics, Cisco.

"With constantly rising demand for our IP services and increasing traffic across the Internet, Arelion is constantly looking to deploy the latest technology. The deployment of Cisco 400G QSFP-DD Bright Optical Modules will ensure cost-effective, high-performance connectivity for our customers and help us grow our network in scale as we continue to connect the world. In addition, the coherent pluggable modules also help us achieve our sustainability goals through improved energy efficiency and redeploying redundant hardware assets," said Dariusz Solowiej, VP Network Technology & Customer Operations, Arelion.

