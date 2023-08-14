WiMi Developed Virtual Digital Human Perceptive System

BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that a digital human perceptive system has been developed, which realizes the perception and understanding of the digital human by collecting the user's voice, gesture, facial expression and other information, and transforms them into output in the form of voice, text, image and other forms. The successful development of this perceptive system will make the interaction between the user and the digital human more natural and smooth, providing a new direction and momentum for the development of the digital human industry.

The digital human perceptive system developed by WiMi is composed of several technical modules, which are mainly constructed based on the three aspects of speech recognition, gesture recognition and facial expression recognition. The integration and collaboration of these three aspects of technology make the system better able to perceive and understand the user's behaviour, language and emotion, and then realize a more natural and smooth interaction, injecting a new impetus for the development of the digital human industry.

The speech recognition is one of the most central modules in the digital human perceptive system. This module converts the user's speech signal into textual information, thus enabling the digital human to understand and respond to the user's speech. In the implementation process, this module analyzes and processes the user's speech and uses natural language processing techniques to convert the resulting speech signal into machine-readable text information.

The gesture recognition module is another important component of the digital human perceptive system. It can capture the user's body gesture information through the camera, so as to realize the perceptive and understanding of the user's behavioral movements. In the implementation process, the module uses deep learning algorithms to analyze and recognize the user's gesture information and transform it into a machine-readable data format.

The facial expression recognition is also a very important component of the digital human perceptive system. The module can realize the recognition and analysis of the user's facial expression and convert it into a machine-readable data format, so that the digital human can understand and simulate the user's facial expression. In its implementation, it uses computer vision techniques to analyze and recognize the user's facial expression and convert it into a data format for feedback and simulation of the digital human.

WiMi's digital human perceptive system opens a brand new door for communication and interaction between people and the virtual world. Technological breakthroughs in this field will bring us a more colourful and vibrant digital human world.

With the continuous development of the digital human industry, how to make the digital human closer to human life, more intelligent and adaptive are the problems that need to be solved. The introduction of the WiMi's digital human perceptive system provides a new solution to these problems, which can make the digital human more in line with the user's needs and realize a better user experience through a more flexible and intelligent interaction. On this basis, the digital human application scenarios will become richer and richer, including games, education, entertainment, advertising and other fields, in which the value of the digital human will be more fully embodied, the market prospects of the digital human industry will become broader, and will provide more business opportunities for enterprises.

The digital human perceptive system not only brings new opportunities for the development of the digital human industry, but also injects new impetus for scientific and technological innovation. In the future, WiMi will continue to strengthen the optimization and upgrading of the digital human perceptive system, launch smarter and more efficient products and services, and inject more power into the vigorous development of the digital human industry.

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC.

