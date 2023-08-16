Driving Impact Innovation: Optty achieves B Corp Certification, Global evolution of Payments Technology, and Mastercard "Priceless Planet" Coalition Alliance

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optty , a Singapore-based payments technology company, is delighted to announce it has earned B Corp certification, reflecting its commitment to balancing purpose with profit.

B Corp certification is awarded to companies meeting the highest standards of social and environmental impact. Optty joins this elite group with a solid track record of contributions to sustainable development and carbon offset initiatives.

At the heart of Optty lies a robust, single API integration that connects to six payment architectures, including Buy Now Pay Later, Digital Wallets, Debit and Credit, and more, with nine architectures available by the end of 2023. This technology boasts more than 90 single Buy Now Pay Later integrations - the highest number provided by any technology provider globally, making Optty a leader in the fintech industry.

Furthermore, Optty's technology is currently available in over 120 countries, with a full white label solution for schemes, banks, gateways and merchants alike and plans for continuous global expansion.

An industry leading additional component of Optty's platform is the embedded technology enabling global retailers to add carbon offset, donate, and round-up services to their checkouts in under a minute. This feature allows customers around the world to contribute to every transaction, should they choose to, creating the funding to offset carbon impacts and finance sustainability and conservation projects worldwide and supports comprehensive integration of charities and donate technologies from around the world.

Nikhil Hirdramani, Sustainability Influencer/Consultant and EO Global Leader, dedicates his time to working with actionable sustainability projects globally having spent more than 2 decades in the textile industry. "We find ourselves at a critical juncture in our global journey, and as members of the international business and entrepreneurial community, we bear a significant responsibility." states Hirdaramani. "I am thrilled to witness Optty embrace this paradigm shift. Business success and environmental impact are not mutually exclusive but, indeed, deeply intertwined. Optty has set new benchmarks in the fintech and payments industry, sparking a global trend that prioritises impact as much as profit. This move reminds us all that change is not only necessary, it's possible."

"Our B Corp certification underscores our commitment to sustainable business practices and social responsibility," states Natasha Zurnamer, Optty's Founder and CEO. "With Optty's unique platform, we're enabling retailers to not only offer diverse payment options, but also to provide their customers with an easy way to contribute to critical environmental initiatives with each transaction."

Optty's commitment to environmental sustainability extends to its membership in the Mastercard Priceless Planet Coalition. This global initiative aims to unite corporations and consumers in the fight against climate change. "Mastercard has made impressive strides throughout 2022, forming partnerships with over 130 corporations worldwide in an extensive portfolio of 18 projects spread across 19 different markets to support the highest quality forest restoration projects with maximum potential to mitigate global GHG emissions, promote planet biodiversity and benefit the communities that live in or near reforested landscapes" said Marie Soon, Vice President of ESG, Asia Pacific, Mastercard. "Optty's investment towards the reforestation project exemplifies responsible corporate citizenship and sets an inspiring example for others in the business community. It serves as a shining example of how businesses can be powerful agents of positive change in our world."

"Combining our cutting-edge payment technology with a commitment to sustainability makes Optty a vanguard in the industry. We're not just transforming the way payments are made; we're giving each transaction a purpose beyond the exchange of goods and services and aligning with the organisations we know are focused on actionable Impact," Zurnamer adds.

To learn more about Optty, its B Corp certification, and its innovative platform, please visit www.optty.com .

About Optty: Optty is a Singapore-based payments technology company revolutionising global retail with its advanced payment platform. With a record-breaking number of Buy Now Pay Later integrations and a dedication to carbon offsetting and sustainable projects, Optty is driving change in the payment technology industry, one transaction at a time.

