FLUSHING, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The USTA today announced that Aperol®, the iconic Italian Aperitivo, has signed on as an official partner of the US Open, beginning with the 2023 event.

US OPEN AND APEROL® BEGIN NEW PARTNERSHIP IN 2023 (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to welcome Aperol to the US Open," said Deanne Pownall, USTA Managing Director of Corporate Partnerships. "The US Open is one of the largest annually attended sporting events in the world and is a spectacular experience for fans to enjoy world class tennis along with amazing culinary offerings. We know that our fans will embrace Aperol, and its social appeal is a great fit for the US Open."

Aperol will bring a slice of Italian culture to the US Open grounds in 2023, with two on-site destinations designed in the spirit of its founding principle of togetherness. A branded, indoor-outdoor patio bar located off the grounds' primary esplanade, just east of the main entrance to Arthur Ashe Stadium, will offer fans an Aperol experience and light bites. Across the grounds near Court 5, Aperol will set up an authentic Italian Apé Truck and a place to connect with friends in between matches through Labor Day.

"Aperol is a brand deeply rooted in history, which evolved from a passion of coming together," said Andrea Sengara, Campari America's Head of Marketing. "A partnership with the US Open, a globally recognized tournament and social occasion, provides a space to foster new experiences amongst tennis and Aperol fans alike. We are delighted to join forces with an organization which holds shared values and long-standing traditions of sparking joyful moments. We look forward to bringing the Aperol Spritz and its iconic Italian aperitivo culture to this festive tournament."

Tennis fans at the US Open can enjoy Aperol at both destinations, as well as two on-site mobile carts. Aperol will also be running digital, influencer, paid media and social media campaigns locally and nationally to help drive consumer awareness around Aperol's newest partnership.

Aperol reminds all fans to enjoy this upcoming tournament season responsibly.

The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level -- from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. A not-for-profit organization, it invests 100% of its proceeds in growing the game. It owns and operates the US Open, one of the highest-attended annual sporting events in the world, and launched the US Open Series, linking summer WTA and ATP World Tour tournaments to the US Open. In addition, it owns approximately 120 Pro Circuit events throughout the U.S. and selects the teams for the Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, Olympic and Paralympic Games. The USTA's philanthropic entity, the USTA Foundation, provides grants and scholarships in addition to supporting tennis and education programs nationwide to benefit under-resourced youth through the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network. For more information about the USTA, go to USTA.com or follow the official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (X) and TikTok.

About Aperol

Aperol® is the iconic aperitif known globally for its bright orange hue and unique bittersweet flavor profile which derives from a secret recipe that has remained unchanged for over a century. Launched in 1919 by the Barbieri Brothers in the Veneto Region of Italy, and recognized for sparking joyful connections and creating memorable, shared experiences, the signature cocktail, the Aperol Spritz, evokes the Italian lifestyle of togetherness. Aperol Spritz is the #1 cocktail in Italy*, and a top 10 cocktail in the US.

*Source: Doxa, June 2022 online study, sample of 1,992 alc. cocktail drinkers 18-55 y.o. in the past 3 months in Italy

