The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports Hosted a Media Briefing to Announce the Upcoming CIFTIS Sports Services Section in Beijing, Scheduled for September 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The media briefing for the Sports Services Section of the China International Fair for Trade in Services 2023 (CIFTIS) took place on the morning of August 14 in Beijing. The section, which is one of the nine sections of CIFTIS, will be held in Beijing's Shougang Park on September 2.

During the briefing, Ge Jun, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, announced that the Sports Services Section of CIFTIS will be hosted by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports and organized by ADG Expo Group. With the theme of "Unveiling the Splendor of Sports in Beijing", this section aims to facilitate trade and cooperation in sports services and provide a platform for international communication within the sports industry. Various activities, such as exhibitions, forums, business docking, and supporting events, will be organized around the highlights of internationalization, specialization, marketization, and technologization.

Engaging Displays Across Six Exhibition Areas

The Sports Services Thematic Exhibition spans an area of 13,200 square meters offline. It is located in Halls 6 and 7 of the Shougang Park. The exhibition is divided into six main areas, each focusing on different aspects of sports services. These areas include smart sports, ice and snow sports, sports consumption, sports equipment manufacturing, sports events, and sports integration. Within these areas, there are nine major categories of sports services represented. 119 enterprises (institutions) have confirmed their participation in the offline exhibition. This means that the occupation rate of exhibitors is 100%. It is worth mentioning that among these participants, 56% are international enterprises, and 40% are Fortune 500 or industry leading companies. Furthermore, an impressive 96% of the booths at the exhibition are custom-built. In addition to the offline event, there will also be online participation from 353 enterprises (institutions).

Vibrant Forum Activities Enriching the Event

Several forums and supporting activities will be held during this section. Four forums will take place, including one main forum and three sub-forums. The main forum, known as the International Sports Services Trade Conference, will be complemented by the Swimming Industry Development Forum, the Digital Sports Development Forum, and the Sports Equipment Manufacturing Industry Forum. Esteemed attendees, such as government leaders, officials of international sports organizations, executives of internationally renowned enterprises, domestic and foreign experts and scholars, as well as sports industry professionals, will grace the event and deliver speeches to the audience, presenting exciting perspectives and cutting-edge thinking.

Furthermore, additional supporting activities such as industry matchmaking meetings, industry leading brands selection, and achievement releases, will enrich the event by providing a display platform for the sports industry in post-Winter Olympics era. These activities aim to offer exhibitors and audiences an immersive experience, fostering deeper participation and promoting mutual benefits and connectivity in global sports services trade. It is important to note that all forums and supporting activities will run simultaneously online and offline, with global live streaming available through various professional platforms and social networks.

Record-Breaking Signings Setting a New Benchmark

The offline exhibition area will feature a designated on-site negotiation zone where parties from both the supply and demand sides can engage in fruitful discussions, exchanges, and finalize transaction matching. With meticulous preliminary preparations in place, over ten sports services projects have expressed their intention to sign agreements during the CIFTIS. The one-year signing amount is expected to reach 800 million US dollars, setting a remarkable milestone for the industry.

View original content:

SOURCE ADG Expo Group