GIGABYTE AORUS Invites Gamers to Experience Next-Gen PC Gaming Hardware at Gamescom 2023

TAIPEI, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, is excited to announce its gaming sub-brand AORUS' presence at Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany. Under the exciting theme of AORUSVERSE, AORUS is set to showcase its latest cutting-edge technology, including state-of-the-art motherboards, powerful gaming and creator laptops, PC systems, and stunning 4K gaming monitors. Attendees can expect an immersive journey into the vast gaming world of AORUSVERSE.

As a true gaming heaven, the AORUS booth will be brimming with the latest gaming hardware for enthusiasts to explore. The centerpiece of the exhibit will be the highly-anticipated Z790 X series motherboards, with the enthusiast-grade Z790 MASTER X leading the way to power Intel's next-generation processor. Additionally, AORUS will proudly unveil the Red Dot Design Award 2023 award-winning M6 wireless gaming mouse, allowing attendees to get a hands-on experience with this exceptional peripheral.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to test-drive the new-gen RTX 40 series laptops, offering unparalleled gaming performance on AORUS 17X/15X or a feast for the eyes with the AERO 16/14 OLED laptops featuring the most color-accurate 4K OLED displays. Moreover, gamers can immerse themselves in the 4K gaming realm with an impressive lineup of 4K gaming monitors of various sizes and features, catering to diverse needs.

Another major event highlight will be the exhilarating game challenges AORUS presents. Attendees can participate in immersive gaming experiences, such as engaging in Forza with a triple 4K sim racing setup, powered by the mighty AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card and a trio of M32UC gaming monitors.

Taking gaming experiences to the next level, AORUS is proud to partner with Capcom. Attendees will have the privilege of experiencing one of the most beloved fighting game titles, Street Fighter 6, running on powerful AORUS gaming PCs and laptops.

Gamescom 2023 is set to kick off on August 23. Those unable to attend in person can still participate by joining a series of captivating online giveaways running throughout the event. Don't miss the chance to win exciting prizes. Stay updated on the show and thrilling campaigns by following us on GIGABYTE AORUS' social media: https://bit.ly/AORUS_Official_Instagram

