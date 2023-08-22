Spa-like Comfort, Unparalleled Clean, and Elegant Design, the New WASHLET® S7 Series is TOTO Chic

MORROW, Ga., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOTO, the world's largest plumbing manufacturer with more than $5.87 billion in annual sales, announced today the launch of its new WASHLET S7A and S7 bidet seats. These new models now join the ranks of over 60 million WASHLETs that adorn bathrooms globally.

"TOTO's new WASHLET S7 series elevates design, hygiene, comfort, and clean tech," said TOTO USA CEO Hidemi Ishikawa .

TOTO's newest WASHLET dynamic duo is set to create seismic shifts in bathroom interior design.

"In 1980, WASHLET burst onto the scene, changing bathroom habits forever, transforming them into daily self-care rituals of relaxation and wellness embraced by more than 60 million worldwide," said Hidemi Ishikawa, CEO of TOTO USA. "Today, TOTO unveils our new WASHLET S7 series, highlighting breakthroughs in design, comfort, personal hygiene, and advanced cleaning."

A Paradigm Shift: Unveiling Remarkable Features

In a pioneering stride, TOTO's elegant new WASHLET S7A and S7 bidet seat marvels can function as standalone bidet seats or harmoniously integrate with high-performance TOTO toilets as prestigious WASHLET+ models.

The new WASHLET S7A and S7 emerge as exemplars of bidet seat elegance, meticulously crafted to cater to the nuances of elongated bowls in Classic and Modern lid styles.

The Aesthetic Zenith of TOTO CLEAN DESIGN

TOTO's WASHLET S7 series' clean line design showcases the seamless fusion of their organic form with the toilet on which they are installed. Their lids' rich curved surface design is reminiscent of water's tranquil surface, contributing to their ability to enhance traditional, transitional, and contemporary bathroom interiors.

The WASHLET S7 series complements the full range of toilet tank styles -- convex, concave, or straight. Their elegant slimline design ensures the WASHLET S7 series effortlessly integrates with any bathroom environment, elevating its overall design aesthetic. Their back has a new gentle forward tilt that adds a stylish facet to the design, and the sensor window is redesigned as a small semicircle on the units' side, contributing to their overall elegantly slender design aesthetic.

Seat of Tranquility: Unparalleled Comfort Design

TOTO's product design transcends mere new offerings. TOTO curates unparalleled experiences. Elevating comfort to paramount stature, the WASHLET S7 series' new heated seat design is a symphony of increased seating space and adjustable warmth. Its unique ergonomic design automatically positions the user in a posture ideal for enhanced elimination.

Further, the heated seat's new seamless construction eliminates the crevice where dirt and grime collect. The new WASHLET S7 series' seamless seat, WASHLET wand, and WASHLET core unit are made of TOTO's CLEAN RESIN® technology, which repels waste, dirt, and grime.

The crowning touch: a new pearlescent remote control designed with metallic buttons and a translucent plate embodies luxury without compromise and is a testament to TOTO's unwavering dedication to ease of use.

Pioneering Personal Hygiene: The Cleanliness Revolution

When WASHLET burst onto the scene in the 1980s, TOTO changed bathroom rituals forever, replacing the age-old habit of toilet paper wiping with fresh, hygienic washing, elevating daily routines into moments of relaxation and wellness.

Today, TOTO's new WASHLET S7 series are masterworks of elegance, comfort, and environmental consciousness. They feature high-tech sensor operation with auto open/close (S7A) and unparalleled personal cleansing with continuous warm-water cleansing, warm air dryer, heated seat, in-bowl catalytic deodorizer, instantaneous water heater, night light, and energy- and water-saving features, prioritizing user convenience.

CLEANOVATION®: The Advanced Clean Tech Revolution

TOTO's reputation as a trailblazer in avant-garde clean innovation is beyond compare. The WASHLET S7 series contains over 60 patents for inventions the eye never sees.

TOTO's new WASHLET S7 Series also features:

PREMIST ® : The bowl's interior is sprayed with a fine water mist to reduce waste's ability to stick to its surface, which results in a better clean with every flush. : The bowl's interior is sprayed with a fine water mist to reduce waste's ability to stick to its surface, which results in a better clean with every flush.

EWATER+® : The cleanliness of the bowl's surface and the interior and exterior of the WASHLET bidet wand are ensured by automatically misting them with electrolyzed water, a well-known cleaning agent, which reduces the need for harsh cleaning chemicals, which benefits the planet. Electrolyzed water is produced by electrolysis of the chloride ions in ordinary tap water. It is completely free of added chemicals and harsh cleaning agents. Over time, EWATER+ returns to its original state as regular tap water.

A Salute to Unrivaled Luxury

With the WASHLET S7 series' launch, TOTO reiterates its position as the leader in crafting exceptional bathroom experiences. These new WASHLET bidet seats combine aesthetics, technology, comfort, and unparalleled cleanliness experiences to set a new standard for self-care.

