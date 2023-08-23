Throughout September, for every #GetHangryForGood hashtag posted to a public account or Two Good product purchased, Two Good is donating $1, up to $100,000, to City Harvest and We Don't Waste to help combat food insecurity.

THIS HUNGER ACTION MONTH, TWO GOOD® AND BUSY PHILIPPS ARE ASKING PEOPLE TO #GETHANGRYFORGOOD TO HELP GET FOOD TO THOSE IN NEED Throughout September, for every #GetHangryForGood hashtag posted to a public account or Two Good product purchased, Two Good is donating $1, up to $100,000, to City Harvest and We Don't Waste to help combat food insecurity.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This September during Hunger Action Month, Two Good and actress Busy Philipps, are asking people to think twice about feeling hangry and #GetHangryForGood. While "hangry" traditionally embodies the bad-temper or irritability that comes from being hungry, Two Good believes that hanger should instead be channeled into a force for good to help the 1 in 10 households that are experiencing food insecurity.1

"Food accessibility has reached a tipping point and is now ranked as one of the most important issues in the United States today,2" said Surbhi Martin, VP of Marketing, Greek Yogurt & Functional Wellness at Danone North America. "Since Two Good launched in 2019, we've offered a lower sugar product that people can feel good about eating and buying - because every time someone purchases a Two Good cup or Smoothie3, we donate to our nonprofit partners who are rescuing good food from going to waste and getting it to people in need."

With over 34 million people facing food insecurity,1 there is no better time to encourage people to re-channel a feeling into a simple action for good. That's why, throughout this September, Two Good will donate $1 (up to $100,000) for every #GetHangryForGood hashtag used on social media and every Two Good cup or Smoothie purchased, to its nonprofit partners, City Harvest and We Don't Waste. Each public post that includes the #GetHangryForGood hashtag equals $1 donated, which helps get up to about 2lbs of food to those who need it.4

"Food insecurity is something that impacts more people than you realize, which is why it is important for people to understand just how significant this issue is and what simple choices we as consumers can make to help make a difference," said Busy Philipps. "I'm proud to be partnering with Two Good to not only help raise awareness of the issue of food insecurity but also show people an easy way to help the brand and its nonprofit partners continue their efforts to combat food insecurity."

The increase in consumer appreciation for the role food can play in impacting not only one's health and well-being, but also supporting the world that we live in, is why Two Good partners with nonprofit organizations, City Harvest and We Don't Waste. Through its partnership, Two Good has donated over 53 million meals (and counting)3 to increase food accessibility for people in need and the good isn't stopping there.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Two Good and encourage people to fight food insecurity during Hunger Action Month," said Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest. "At a time when millions of people are struggling to put food on their tables, we are grateful to Two Good and Busy Philipps for educating people about food insecurity and helping unlock new ways to take action."

"There is so much good in ensuring people have adequate nutrition but so many of our neighbors lack access to food," said Arlan Preblud, Founder & Executive Director of We Don't Waste. "With Two Good offering people an action as simple as using the #GetHangryForGood hashtag on social media during Hunger Action Month, there is increased opportunity to help us on our mission to improve food access to those in our communities who are hungry."

This September, join Two Good and Busy Philipps in combating food insecurity and get hangry for good. For additional information and more ways you can take action, visit TwoGoodYogurt.com/get-hangry-for-good.

1 Source: USDA, September 2022

2 Danone North America State of Nutrition Equality Study

3 For every unit sold, Two Good donates 1¢ to food rescue organizations. Learn more at http://www.twogoodyogurt.com.

4 Source: City Harvest and We Don't Waste

5 Two Good Cups have 80% less sugar (2g per 5.3oz) than average flavored and plain Greek yogurt (10g per 5.3oz). Two Good Smoothies have at least 80% less sugar (3g per 7 fl oz) than average cultured dairy drinks (19g per 7 fl oz).

About Two Good

Established in 2019, Two Good was launched to offer delicious products with less sugar and more good. Created in response to the growing demand for yogurt products with less sugar, Two Good products have 80% less sugar than average Greek yogurts and cultured dairy drink products.5 But the good doesn't stop there. For every Two Good product you buy, Two Good partners with two food rescue organizations, City Harvest of New York City, and We Don't Waste of Denver, Colorado, to provide food to people who need it most3. For more information on Two Good, visit TwoGoodYogurt.com.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic, and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/danone-north-america/

About City Harvest

City Harvest is New York's first and largest food rescue organization, collecting perfectly good food that would otherwise go to waste to help feed the millions of New Yorkers who struggle to put meals on their tables. In over 40 years serving New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity, we have rescued more than one billion pounds of fresh, nutritious food and delivered it—free of charge—to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens, community partners, and our own Mobile Markets® across the five boroughs. This year, we will rescue and distribute more than 77 million pounds of nutritious food to our neighbors in need. By redirecting that food to families, we will also prevent the equivalent of more than 20 million kilograms of CO2 from entering the atmosphere. Named one of America's Top 100 Charities by Forbes, City Harvest also works alongside our community partners to build their capacity, expand nutrition education, and advocate for systems change through effective public policy. Since our founding in 1982, City Harvest has always been there to feed our city—one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time. To learn more, please visit cityharvest.org.

About We Don't Waste

We Don't Waste believes nutritious food should go to people, not landfills. We reduce food insecurity and food waste in the Denver area by recovering quality, unused food from the food industry and delivering it free-of-charge to food pantries, schools, and shelters serving those in need, as well as directly to the community through Mobile Food Markets. We also educate our community on the importance of nutrition and reducing food waste to protect our planet, while advocating for increased food access. Since 2009, We Don't Waste has recovered more than 200 million servings of food to distribute to those facing food insecurity. For more information, visit www.WeDontWaste.org, and follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

