Sony Semiconductor Solutions to Release Large-Size, High-Definition 1.3-type 4K*¹ OLED Microdisplay That Reproduces Realistic Spaces Enhancing the Experiential Value of VR and AR Head-Mounted Displays

ATSUGI, Japan, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS) announced the upcoming release of the ECX344A, a large-size, high-definition 1.3-type OLED Microdisplay with 4K resolution*1 which will allow for greater photo-realistic VR and AR experiences.

The new OLED Microdisplay is mainly intended for virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) head-mounted display applications. It delivers 4K resolution with a 1.3-type large-size display by employing miniaturization processes that SSS has achieved while developing camera electronic viewfinders (EVFs), as well as its own pixel drive circuits. A new high-speed driver circuit is included in the microdisplay to enable a high frame rate even at 4K resolution, allowing for smooth image quality with an enhanced sense of reality. Moreover, SSS's original pixel structure makes it possible to achieve both a wide color gamut and high luminance performance.

By providing this new microdisplay, SSS will help support new experiences with VR/AR head-mounted displays that deliver an incredible sense of reality immersion.

Model name

Availability

ECX344A 1.3-type 4K (3,552 × 3,840) OLED Microdisplay

Winter 2023

Main Features

■ Smooth image quality at 4K resolution thanks to original miniaturization process and pixel drive circuit

At higher resolutions and pixel counts, display devices typically show variations in characteristics such as luminance across individual pixels, resulting in image quality degradation. This new microdisplay, however, is made with optimized manufacturing processes and transistor layout, and also features a unique variation compensation circuit. This design helps address transistor characteristic variations, delivering uniform luminance even at 4K resolution to ensure excellent image quality. This new microdisplay also employs a new high-speed driver circuit which delivers smooth moving images at a frame rate of up to 90 fps.

Integrating this kind of high-quality performance onto a 1.3-type, large-size microdisplay allows for imaging with wider viewing angles on targeted products.

■ Wide color gamut and high luminance thanks to original pixel structure

With conventional technologies, there was a tradeoff between color gamut and luminance performance, but the new microdisplay solves this by employing an original pixel structure that offers improved light-use efficiency while still expanding the color gamut. This design enables not only a wide color gamut that covers up to 96% of DCI-P3*2 color space but also a high luminance level, delivering a more immersive experience with realistic images when combined with high-definition pixel design.

■ Enhancing the characteristics and functions required by the targeted products

The new microdisplay features the following expanded characteristics and functionality specifically designed to improve the experiential value of VR/AR head-mounted displays.

When looking at the surrounding scenery in virtual spaces, latency and residual images can disturb the sense of immersion, making the brain feel like something is out of place. To provide smooth, clear graphics with minimal residual images, this microdisplay delivers up to a 90-fps frame rate and shortens the image illumination time by 1/5 (20% duty drive) compared to an existing product. *3 Meanwhile, it employs SSS's original technology to offer a 5,000 cd/m 2 high luminance level, helping to achieve a brightness of 1,000 cd/m 2 even with 20% duty drive, which is typically required by the targeted products, thereby ensuring both reasonable brightness and reduced residual images.





To display in 4K resolution, the targeted products employing this microdisplay must have high-level data processing capabilities. To reduce this workload, the microdisplay offers three display modes that can be selected to suit the application.

OLED Microdisplay technology information:

https://www.sony-semicon.com/en/technology/display/oled-high-resolution.html

Applications using OLED Microdisplay:

https://www.sony-semicon.com/en/application/electronics/arvr.html

Key Specifications

Model name ECX344A Display size 1.3-type (33.0 mm diagonal) Resolution (horizontal x vertical) 4K (3,552 × 3,840) Pixel pitch 6.3 μm Maximum frame rate Up to 90 fps Video interface MIPIⓇ D-PHY Maximum luminance (20%

duty drive) 1,000 cd/m2 Contrast 100,000:1 or higher Color gamut DCI-P3 coverage ratio: Up to 96%

Note: All product and service names that appear in this press release are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and the global leader in image sensors. Our semiconductor business also includes a variety of other parts including microdisplays, LSIs, and laser diodes. We strive to provide advanced imaging technologies that bring greater convenience and fun to people's lives. In addition, we also work to develop and bring to market new kinds of sensing technologies with the aim of offering various solutions that will take the visual and recognition capabilities of both human and machines to greater heights. For more information, please visit https://www.sony-semicon.com/en/index.html

*1 3,552 horizontal pixels x 3,840 vertical pixels.

*2 DCI-P3: An RGB color space standard established by Digital Cinema Initiatives, an American consortium that works on standardizing digital cinema systems.

*3 Compared with SSS's ECX339A OLED Microdisplay (0.5-type UXGA (1,600 × 1,200)).

*4 When foveated scan x 2.5 display mode is selected.

