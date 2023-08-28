Allucent Awarded BARDA Contract to Support Acceleration of Next-Generation COVID-19 Booster Vaccines

CARY, N.C., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allucent, a global mid-sized clinical research organization (CRO), announced that it has been selected by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to accelerate clinical research and development for next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

As the world continues to grapple with the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for innovative and effective solutions remains paramount. Allucent is a leading clinical research organization supporting the U.S. government in developing medical countermeasures for emerging infectious diseases.

Under BARDA's Clinical Studies Network (CSN), Allucent will initiate and implement a 10,000-participant Phase IIb clinical trial. The research is designed to evaluate the relative efficacy of next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidates compared to approved/authorized COVID-19 vaccines to prevent symptomatic, PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection.

"Allucent is honored to have been chosen by BARDA for this critical initiative," said Mark A. Goldberg, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer of Allucent. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our collective efforts to combat COVID-19 and its variants. We are excited to leverage our expertise and resources to help develop next-generation booster vaccines that will enhance global immunity and save lives. This award results from our focused investment in countering infectious diseases and further builds upon our growing federally funded clinical trials portfolio."

Next-generation COVID-19 vaccines could expand the breadth of coverage against existing and future variants, extend the duration of protection, and offer better protection in preventing illness and transmission over the current state of vaccine technologies.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under contract number 75A50120D00016/75A50123F33005.

Allucent is on a mission to help bring new therapies to light by solving the distinct challenges of its biopharma and government clients. Allucent is a global provider of comprehensive drug development solutions, including consulting, clinical operations, biometrics, and clinical pharmacology across various therapeutic areas. With more than 30 years of experience in over 60 countries, Allucent's individualized partnership approach provides experience-driven insights and expertise to assist its clients in successfully navigating the complexities of delivering novel treatments to patients. Visit Allucent.com for more information.

