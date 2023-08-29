Alliant University and San Diego Unified Partner Through TEACH-LEAD Program

The two local leading educational institutions are joining forces to advance equity in education and representation in the classroom

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant International University and San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) have partnered through SDUSD's TEACH-LEAD program in order to support aspiring teachers on their educational journey. With both institutions dedicated to equity in education, representation in the classroom, and providing the support that teachers need both in education and practice, the partnership was a natural step toward shared impact.

TEACH-LEAD San Diego (TLSD) is San Diego Unified's latest endeavor focused on eliminating barriers that hold future educators back from pursuing their goals. The new program offers both financial and personalized pathway resources to individuals beginning or continuing their journey towards a career as a teacher. TEACH-LEAD San Diego is the district's new "grow your own" teacher pipeline program, dedicated to supporting individuals in becoming teachers in their local communities.

TLSD supports the recruitment and development of certified practitioners that reflect the district's diverse population of students. As California's second-largest district, San Diego Unified serves more than 95,000 students from more than 15 ethnic groups. Studies have shown that all students benefit when they have access to teachers and leaders who look like them and may have similar life experiences.

Alliant's California School of Education (CSOE) is dedicated to preparing competent, confident, and conscientious educational leaders who will promote and empower personal growth, academic success, and professional achievement for all.

Through this partnership, employees of SDUSD can pursue their single subject or education specialist credential at Alliant with or without a master's degree in education with a 20% tuition savings and application fee waiver. Those who currently hold a teaching credential can complete a bilingual added authorization in Spanish or Mandarin so they can teach in a dual-language classroom. In addition, SDUSD & Alliant have an internship agreement allowing candidates to serve as the teacher of record (once intern eligible) with salary and benefits while completing their credential program.

"We believe that every student deserves a qualified and impactful teacher in the classroom, no matter their background, circumstance, or zip-code," said Dr. Kristy Pruitt, dean of the California School of Education at Alliant International University. "We also believe that every aspiring teacher deserves the opportunity and support they need to become a teacher. That is why this partnership with TEACH-LEAD is such a natural fit, and we look forward to growing our impact together."

"We are delighted to welcome Alliant University to our network of esteemed partners," said Kimberly Moore, San Diego Unified's Executive Director of Diversity, Inclusion & Development, and leader for the TEACH-LEAD program. "Their dedication to excellence in teacher education and willingness to eliminate barriers diverse candidates face aligns perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to collaborating closely to shape the future of education together."

Through this partnership, Alliant and SDUSD hope to help pave the path to the classroom for San Diego's aspiring teachers while building a brighter educational future for all of San Diego's students.

About Alliant International University

Alliant is a private university accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) which offers programs in psychology, education, management and leadership, forensic studies, law, and nursing. Alliant's mission is to prepare students for professional careers of service and leadership, and to promote the discovery and application of knowledge to improve the lives of people in diverse cultures and communities around the world.

More information is available at www.alliant.edu .

About TEACH-LEAD

The TEACH-LEAD program is a leading initiative dedicated to supporting and empowering aspiring teachers in their journey towards becoming exceptional educators. By providing comprehensive resources, financial assistance, mentorship, and professional development opportunities, the program aims to shape the future of education and foster excellence in the teaching profession.

Learn more at www.sandi.net/TeachLeadSD

About San Diego Unified:

As the second-largest school district in California, the San Diego Unified School District serves more than 95,000 students, from infancy through grade 12 and beyond. The students and families of the San Diego community represent more than 163 countries and bring the richness of more than 60 languages and dialects; approximately 18% of its students are multilingual. The diversity of the student population includes 45% Latinx, 24% White, 7% Black, 10% Asian, and 5% Filipino. All members of the San Diego Unified community are collectively responsible for the children in our school systems. We believe students, and their families, are at the center of our collective mission in ensuring equity and belonging, to create conditions for students to thrive.

Learn more at www.sandi.net/teachleadsd and www.sandi.net/jobs

