Rigel to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that Raul Rodriguez, the company's president and chief executive officer, and Dean Schorno, the company's chief financial officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, September 6-8, 2023 , Boston, MA

Raul Rodriguez will present a company overview on Wednesday, September 6 th at 12:45 p.m. ET .





Citi's 18th Annual BioPharma Conference, September 6-7, 2023 , Boston, MA

Rigel management will participate in one-on-one meetings on Thursday, September 7 th.

To access the live webcast of the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.rigel.com. Please connect to Rigel's website prior to the start of the live webcast to allow for any software downloads.

About Rigel

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the Company's marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit www.rigel.com.

Investors & Media Contacts:

Investors:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

650.624.1232

ir@rigel.com

Media:

David Rosen

Argot Partners

Phone: 212.600.1902

Email: david.rosen@argotpartners.com

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.