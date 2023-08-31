Broyhill Asset Management Completes Spin-Off and Launches New Brand, Website

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broyhill Asset Management, a value-oriented investment boutique, unveiled today its new brand identity and website after spinning out from the forenamed family office.

The new website highlights Broyhill's long-standing commitment to proprietary research and the firm's reputation for drawing on its extensive knowledge across the arts and sciences to identify attractive investment opportunities that cut against the grain of conventional wisdom.

"We draw on a deep and wide-ranging body of research to make investment decisions and pride ourselves in taking the time to dig deeper, ask the right questions, and flush out the difficult answers, even if they are at odds with conventional wisdom," said Chris Pavese, President and CIO of Broyhill Asset Management. "We believe that open, honest, and transparent communication strengthens relationships, and hope that in sharing our work, the new site will help investors better understand our process, our decisions, and our results."

Broyhill aims to generate attractive returns with a low probability of loss and is widely recognized for its independent, long-term perspective and rigorous focus on capital preservation. The new website will showcase the firm's creative approach to "Investing by Design" and will feature regular updates on the firm's viewpoints, published research, and investment strategies. To stay updated on Broyhill's latest insights, subscribe to their content here.

About Broyhill

Broyhill Asset Management is a boutique investment firm, initially established as a family office and guided by a disciplined, value orientation. Founded in the foothills of North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, we operate outside of the fray and invest with a rational, objective, long-term perspective.

