SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS WITH NATIONAL ALLIANCE FOR CHILDREN'S GRIEF FOR THIRD STRAIGHT YEAR

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), North America's largest provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, and its brand, Dignity Memorial®, is partnering with the National Alliance for Children's Grief (NACG) with a grant of $250,000 for the third consecutive year. Funds will be used for programs and initiatives, including new grief support materials, for caregivers of children who have lost a loved one to substance abuse.

"We are committed to supporting the families who we serve, before, during and after the loss of a loved one. Coping with the loss of a loved one can be incredibly challenging emotionally, especially for children," said Jay Waring, SCI Chief Operating Officer. "We hope to provide a path of healing for grieving children through our partnership with NACG, who will extend the compassionate care we offer to our families every day."

In addition to their partnership with the NACG, as part of their continued commitment to serving grieving families, Dignity Memorial locations also offer:

The 24-hour Compassion Helpline which provides families access to 13 months of free confidential phone access to licensed professionals trained in grief counseling.

The Dignity Memorial Guidance Series, a complimentary suite of grief materials featuring insights from renowned grief experts. This extensive collection of booklets, brochures, and online resources offers professional advice and compassionate guidance to help families understand and process the complex emotions of grief.

"We continue to be inspired by the tangible results of our collaboration with Dignity Memorial. Our mutual commitment to supporting children who are grieving, coupled with the NACG's expertise in creating accessible resources and education, reinforces the strength and potential of our partnership. Together, we remain steadfast in our mission to uplift families who have experienced life-altering loss," said Vicki Jay, Chief Executive Officer of the National Alliance for Children's Grief.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance, serving more than 600,000 families each year. Our diversified portfolio of brands provides families and individuals a full range of choices to meet their needs, from simple cremations to full life celebrations and personalized remembrances. Our Dignity Memorial® brand is the name families turn to for professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail that is second to none. At June 30, 2023, we owned and operated 1,488 funeral service locations and 491 cemeteries (of which 303 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

About Dignity Memorial®

The Dignity Memorial® network of about 1,900 funeral, cremation and cemetery service providers is North America's most trusted resource for funeral and memorialization services. Dignity Memorial providers offer an unmatched combination of products and locations serving families with care, integrity, respect and attention to detail like no other. For more information, visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

About National Alliance for Children's Grief (NACG)

The National Alliance for Children's Grief (NACG), headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, is a nonprofit organization that raises awareness about the needs of children and teens who are grieving a death and provides education and resources for anyone who supports them. The NACG is a North American network comprised of over 1,300 professionals, institutions, and volunteers who promote best practices, educational programming, and critical resources to facilitate the mental, emotional and physical health of grieving children and their families. Through our member's and partners' collective voices, we educate, advocate, and raise awareness about childhood bereavement. For more information about the NACG, please visit www.childrengrieve.org.

