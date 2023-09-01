Discover the HarryPotterObamaPacMan8Inu (XRP8) Listing on XT.COM

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of XRP8 on its platform in the innovation and memes zones. The XRP8/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2023-08-22 10:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit XRP8 for trading since 2023-08-21 10:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for XRP8 will be opened from 2023-08-23 10:00 (UTC)

About HarryPotterObamaPacMan8Inu (XRP8)

HarryPotterObamaPacMan8Inu, XRP8, is an ERC-20 token deployed on the ethereum blockchain with a total supply of 100 millions tokens. This token represents an innovative meme token that merges elements of popular culture with the dynamic realm of cryptocurrency. Embracing its distinctive "Bullish and Dumb" philosophy, the initiative has garnered swift traction, showcasing an impressive 187X surge in valuation mere days after its introduction. Backed by an involved and enthusiastic community, HarryPotterObamaPacMan8Inu is reshaping the horizons of cryptocurrency while simultaneously commemorating the lighthearted and substantial facets of blockchain innovation.

Envision a universe where the beloved personas of Harry Potter collide with the magnetic presence of Barack Obama, all while navigating the nostalgic labyrinth of Pac-Man. This imaginative amalgamation weaves an entrancing narrative that skillfully captures the defining traits of each character, cultivating a feeling of unity and inquisitiveness within the community. HarryPotterObamaPacMan8Inu has swiftly captivated the Ethereum community since its recent launch. Employing a dynamic and interactive approach, the initiative has harnessed the capabilities of blockchain technology to involve users through gamified encounters and meme-inspired content. Every transaction transforms into a chance for users to uncover concealed surprises, introducing an element of fascination to the venture. The project is also in partnership with Brother Marketing.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM,, expressed his delight in welcoming a new meme token to the platform, stating, "We are thrilled to have this meme token listed on XT.com." As a visionary leader in the cryptocurrency space, Albin Warin recognizes the significance of meme tokens in capturing the attention and engagement of the community. His enthusiasm for the listing underscores XT.com's commitment to embracing innovative and diverse projects within the ever-evolving crypto landscape. Albin Warin's supportive stance highlights the platform's dedication to providing a dynamic space for both established and emerging digital assets, fostering a vibrant ecosystem that caters to a wide range of investor interests.

About HarryPotterObamaPacMan8Inu's Innovative Practicality & Incentives

Beyond the captivating storyline, HarryPotterObamaPacMan8Inu introduces inventive practicality and rewards for its holders. By possessing the token, community members are granted access to exclusive functionalities, limited-edition NFTs, and opportunities to partake in unparalleled virtual events. This fusion of meme trends and cutting-edge technology shapes a dynamic ecosystem that nurtures prolonged engagement and active involvement.

At the core of the HarryPotterObamaPacMan8Inu initiative, there resides an unprecedented and thrilling aspect of token reduction. Although meme coins are frequently regarded as playful trials, this specific token has established a novel standard by burning 10% of its overall issuance, which is valued at more than a million dollars. What truly stands out is that this reduction wasn't solely orchestrated by the project's team; the community has enthusiastically participated. Prominent holders have taken the lead by acquiring and eliminating tokens, showcasing their dedication to the project's enduring potential. This mindset of "burn it to earn it" has introduced an extra layer of exhilaration and illuminated the project's authentic progression.

Website: hpop8i.com

Twitter: twitter.com/HPOP8I

Telegram: t.me/HPOP8Inu

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is Crypto Futures Trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as prediction markets where users can conduct transactions by predicting the results of future events. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: XT.COM

Twitter: Twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

View original content:

SOURCE XT.COM