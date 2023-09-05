Cordis Names Scott Drake Executive Chairman

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordis, a worldwide leader in the development and manufacturing of interventional cardiovascular and endovascular technology, today announced the appointment of Scott Drake as Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors. Drake, who joined the Cordis board in August of 2021, succeeds Duke Rohlen who served as Executive Chairman since the acquisition of Cordis, also in 2021, by Hellman & Friedman and KKR. Mr. Rohlen will remain a member of the Cordis Board of Directors and will continue to serve as CEO of both Cordis-X and Ajax Health.

Scott Drake has been named Executive Chairman of the Cordis Board of Directors. (PRNewswire)

Scott Drake has over 30 years of medical device experience. He led key growth and transformation as the former Chairman of Atricure and as the President and CEO of the Spectranetics Corporation, where he increased shareholder value from approximately $170 million to $2.2 billion during his six-year tenure. Mr. Drake will provide experienced leadership to effectively integrate the potential of the Cordis-X accelerator into the world class operational company of Cordis.

"I'm excited to lead this organization, accompanied by two skilled CEOs in Duke and Shar Matin, and working closely with a committed board of directors," states Drake. "We are entering the next phase of the business, where Cordis and Cordis-X will come together to deliver a revolutionary business model and incredible value to our patients, clinicians, teammates, and shareholders."

About Cordis

Cordis is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacturing of interventional vascular technology with a more than 60-year history of pioneering breakthrough cardiovascular technologies to treat millions of patients. With a reputation for clinical acumen, training, and service, Cordis established a legacy of innovation in high-quality and less-invasive cardiovascular products and built a strong global footprint with operations in more than 70 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.cordis.com.

About Cordis-X

Cordis-X, an independent innovation accelerator based in Menlo Park, California, provides a streamlined model of medical device innovation built for speed, agility, and value maximization. Through its relationships with Ajax Health and Cordis, Cordis-X is able to quickly identify, evaluate, develop, and invest in emerging technologies that can expand the depth, breadth, and impact of the Cordis product portfolio.

Media contact:

Chris Bingham

Vice President, Global Marketing & Strategy

chris.bingham@cordis.com

m. 512-569-8652

Cordis is a global interventional vascular technology company (PRNewsfoto/Cordis) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cordis