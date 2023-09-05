DIGIORNO® LAUNCHES THE MOST DEBATABLE PIZZA EVER

The brand's new Pineapple Pickle culinary creation will be available weekly in September while supplies last

SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pizza toppings have always been a topic of debate and this summer DIGIORNO® is fueling the fire with its most contentious pizza yet – introducing the DIGIORNO Pineapple Pickle Pizza.

On Behalf of DIGIORNO (PRNewswire)

It's an age-old question: Does pineapple belong on pizza? Or more recently, what about pickles? Whether you love them or hate them, this summer, DIGIORNO is saying YES to both.

The numbers don't lie – there have been over 135M TikTok views for #PineapplePizza and #PicklePizza to date. While some have previously created pizza varieties using these hot-button toppings, this is the first-ever DIGIORNO pie to have both pineapples and pickles on one pizza.

Loaded with controversy, DIGIORNO Pineapple Pickle Pizza brings together two of the most divisive toppings in pizza history. Made with a hand-tossed crust, creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese and toppings split right down the middle – one-half sliced dill pickles and one-half delicious chunks of pineapple. Fans can battle it out to choose their favorite side!

Whether you prefer sweet, juicy pineapple or sour, tangy pickles, DIGIORNO Pineapple Pickle Pizza offers something for everyone.

"From the DiGiornut to the Crust Cone, we love to push culinary boundaries and surprise our fans with unique innovations that spark conversation," said Kimberly Holowiak, Senior Brand Manager for DIGIORNO. "We know consumers love to debate pizza toppings, especially pineapple and pickles, and we're excited to see how pizza lovers will react to this latest creation."

How to Snag DIGIORNO Pineapple Pickle Pizza

In September, fans can get their own DIGIORNO Pineapple Pickle Pizza for free on a first come, first served basis while supplies last exclusively at shopdigiorno.goodnes.com via weekly drops.

DIGIORNO enthusiasts can also show off their pizza pride by snagging Pineapple Pickle-themed merch. Bucket hats, button-up shirts, pickleball paddles and more are available for purchase at shopdigiorno.goodnes.com.

"We hope our Pineapple Pickle Pizza brings people together through friendly debate, no matter which side they choose," said Holowiak.

Hungry for that fresh-baked taste? Find DIGIORNO in the freezer aisle of grocery and mass merchandise stores nationwide. It's also available through online retailers like Instacart, Walmart, Shipt, AmazonFresh, Amazon PrimeNow, Peapod, goPuff and 7Now.

For more information, visit DiGiorno.com or follow the brand on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

