Feel the Burn: Fireball is Releasing FOOTBAWL CARDS to Ignite Fan Rivalries All Season Long

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Football season is officially upon us and that can only mean one thing: epic roasting of friends, family, and co-workers when their team loses, fantasy line up gets crushed, or betting cold streak continues. This year Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is upping the ante by giving fans a legendary "burn," followed by a tasty one, with Fireball Footbawl Cards. The sizzling new offer features "sympathy cards" with spicy messages and, of course, a 50ml shooter of Fireball.

"We know part of the fun of football is not only seeing your team win, but also watching your friends' teams lose. And it's even more fun to talk a little trash when things don't go their way," said Danny Suich, also commonly referred to as Mr. Fireball. "With Fireball Footbawl Cards we're bringing the burn and raising a shooter to all those participating in football festivities – from die-hard fans to reluctant spectators. If you prefer the season to be more fun and less serious, we've got you covered."

Fireball Footbawl Cards feature four hilarious - and searing - designs sure to pour some cinnamon spice in the wounds of losing fans around the nation. And multiple distinct phrases mean Fireball Footbawl Cards can be delivered to the same person each week if the occasion calls for it.

Outside: "One word to describe your weekend? OUCH."

Outside: "Heard you're on a bit of a cold streak."

Outside: "Burning question: is it hard for your team to be this bad?"

Outside: "My deepest condolences."

Beginning September 12 - the first full week of football season for those who celebrate - Fireball Footbawl Cards will be available for purchase in select states via fireballfootbawlcards.com. Each card is priced at an SRP of $1.99 and will be available throughout the season or while supplies last. Expedited shipping is also included, courtesy of Fireball.

"Fireball doesn't take the world too seriously - not even during football season - and is known to bring the fun no matter the occasion," said Suich. "For anyone coming off a tough beat, Fireball Footbawl Cards are a spicy way to lift fans' spirits… or, simply to roast your friends."

Learn more by visiting fireballfootbawlcards.com and stay up to date on any future announcements by following @FireballWhisky on Instagram and Facebook .

About Fireball

Imagine standing face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon who just ate a barrel of spicy cinnamon…that's Fireball Whisky. Tracing its roots all the way to Canada, Fireball is known to ignite any occasion – from a round of golf, to happy hour and everything in-between. Made using natural cinnamon flavor, Fireball is best enjoyed straight up as an ice-cold shot. Guaranteed to taste like heaven and burn like hell – what happens next is up to you. For more information, visit https://www.fireballwhisky.com.

Please Drink Responsibly. Whisky with Natural Cinnamon Flavor. 33%/Alc/Vol. Produced by Sazerac Company, Louisville, KY

