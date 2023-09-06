ZXCHEM USA presents Revolutionary New Manufacturing Process for Plant Proteins in the US and Canadian Markets

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anhui Shunxin Shengyuan Biological Food Co. (https://www.xyprotein.com/), a rice protein manufacturer based in Anhui province in Eastern China and ZXCHEM USA (https://zxchemusa.com/), a distributor of proteins for the food and beverage industry, head-quartered in Somerset, New Jersey, are excited to announce the launch of HydroRice™ PA80 and HydroPR™ 80. These new and unique types of protein powders are perfect for a wide range of plant-based food and beverage applications.

ZXCHEM (PRNewswire)

"These products present a major step forward for the development of plant-based alternatives to dairy products such as milk, ice cream, cream cheese, and yogurt. We are excited to offer them in the US and Canadian markets for the first time," says Wade Zheng , President of ZXCHEM USA .

HydroRice™ PA80 is 100% rice protein while HydroPR™ 80 is a 40/60 blend of rice and pea protein.

Both products are manufactured with a revolutionary new process that does not use enzymes or hydrolyzation to change the protein functionality. Instead, the factory is using a combination of a high-pressure homogenization and spray drying in the processing of these truly unique ingredients.

This represents a major step forward in the development of rice protein as the foundational component in applications that require a smooth/pleasant mouthfeel, excellent water solubility and a neutral taste as the key to successful R&D.

HydroRice™ PA80 has been developed for use in various dairy replacement applications such as RTD and powered beverages, yogurt, ice cream and cream cheese. It is 50% soluble.

HydroPR™ 80 is designed for use in clean label dairy replacement beverages. It is 74% soluble, very taste/flavor neutral, has a smooth mouthfeel and stays well in solution. It has a PDCAAS of 1.

Both rice and pea protein are considered complete proteins, meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids (histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan, and valine). Essential amino acids are not produced by the human body and are therefore dietarily essential or indispensable nutrients.

However, both rice and pea protein are each low in one essential amino acid. Rice protein is low in lysine while pea protein is low in methionine. Combining rice and pea proteins results in a complete protein with all 9 essential amino acids in sufficient quantities. It is a cost-effective plant-based alternative to whey protein with a combined PDCAAS (Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score) of 1. Rice protein also improves the flavor of pea protein!

Anhui Shunxin Shengyuan Biological Food Co. sources rice from reliable suppliers in Northern China and Pakistan, where the water is not polluted by heavy industries, heavy metals, and pesticides. Low levels of heavy metals and pesticides in the rice are key since such pollutants will also be concentrated in the protein manufacturing process.

HydroRice™ PA80 and HydroPR™ 80 are available in conventional and organic.

HydroRice™ PA80 is ideal for consumers looking for a plant-based protein source that is easy to digest.

Anhui Shunxin has assigned ZXCHEM USA as the exclusive distributor for the US and Canadian markets. ZXCHEM USA is pleased to offer this solution – including formulation recommendations – to distributors, co-packers, formulators, and brands in the North American markets and beyond.

ZXCHEM USA will exhibit at Supply Side West in October at booth 2557.

Media Contact: Thomas Simon at thomas@zxchemusa.com

