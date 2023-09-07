Canadian American Business Council Announces Appointment of New CEO

Maryscott Greenwood Stepping Down; Beth Burke Appointed Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON D.C., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of the Canadian American Business Council announces that Beth Burke will be leading the organization effective October 1, replacing Maryscott Greenwood, the long serving Chief Executive Officer.

Maryscott Greenwood led the Canadian American Business Council as CEO since 2001. Since her appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of CABC she has grown the organization to become a leading voice on the opportunities and challenges in the Canada-US relationship. Her recent highlights include innovative advocacy campaigns including "Travel Like Its 2019" on reopening the border, and "Save Nexus" the unique bilateral trusted traveller program.

After twenty-three years at the helm of the organization, Maryscott Greenwood is transitioning to a global leadership role at Manulife Financial Corporation.

Beth Burke has overseen US advocacy at the CABC for over three years and has extensive experience in both the House of Representatives as well as the US Senate. In addition to her legislative background, Beth served as a Presidential appointee at the Export-Import Bank of the United States during the Obama administration. Prior to her government roles, Beth worked in the private sector as a business consultant. Beth's expertise in politics and the private sector will be a driving force in her new role with the CABC as the organization continues to foster dialogue between public and private sectors on both sides of the border.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with such wonderful and diverse public and private sector leaders from Canada and the US for the past two plus decades.," says Maryscott Greenwood. "I'm confident that Beth's leadership and political acumen will help propel the Council forward and I can't wait to see what's next for the CABC as it fosters essential goodwill and understanding in the Canada-US relationship."

"It is such an honor to take on this new portfolio for the CABC. I have loved collaborating with Scotty in recent years and I look forward to this new chapter for both of us as the CABC continues advocating for the issues that matter most to bilateral relations so that Canada and the US can take on the world's challenges together." says Beth Burke, incoming CEO, CABC.

Nancy Ziuzin Schlegel, CABC Board Chair said "The Canadian American Business Council thanks Maryscott Greenwood for twenty-three years of steadfast leadership and growing the organization to be the leading non-profit, non-partisan, issues-oriented organization continually focused on strengthening the Canada-US relationship. We are well positioned for the future thanks to Scotty, and we look forward to working closely with Beth in her new capacity."

"I enjoyed opportunities to work with Beth when I was in Washington as Energy Minister and got a glimpse, firsthand, of her policy knowledge, connections, and ability to bring people together," said Sonya Savage, former Minister of Energy for Alberta. "I believe she will do a great job in her new role."

Fred Hochberg said "I had the pleasure of working alongside Beth during my time as the Chair of the Export-Import Bank of the United States. Beth Burke has unique strengths in solving problems and bringing people together, the Canadian American Business Council is lucky to have her at the helm."

About the CABC

Established in 1987, the Council is the leading non-profit, non-partisan, issues-oriented organization dedicated to fostering dialogue between the public and private sectors in Canada and the US. Members are key business leaders and stakeholders from both sides of the border ranging from entrepreneurs to best name brands in the world. Collectively, CABC members employ about two million people and have annual revenues of close to $1.5 trillion. For more information, visit www.cabc.co.

View original content:

SOURCE Canadian American Business Council