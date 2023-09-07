nutribullet® Introduces the Future of Personal Blending with the nutribullet® Ultra

More powerful, durable, and sustainable, the nutribullet® Ultra is a sleek machine designed for optimal speed and peak performance.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The next evolution of personal blending and nutrition is here. nutribullet® is launching the nutribullet® Ultra — a smart, dynamic machine that offers more power, sustainability, and durability for simpler, more efficient blending.

nutribullet Ultra (PRNewswire)

The nutribullet® Ultra takes the essence of the nutribullet® consumers know and love and advances it forward. Designed to produce the smoothest and fastest blends around, the nutribullet® Ultra features:

A 1200 watt motor, making it the brand's most powerful single-serve blender.

A new Rapid Extractor Blade, which features a stainless steel base and titanium coating that allows it to last much longer than standard nutribullet® blades. Each blade is covered by a 5-year limited warranty.*

An illuminated touch interface with two blending modes that lights up when the cup meets the power base. Choose the full circle option for an automated 30-second blend cycle, or the pulse circle for hands-on control over the texture of ingredients.

An optimized blending system that transforms fresh, whole ingredients into silky smoothies in just 30 seconds** – half the recommended blending time of previous models.

Lower sound intensity while blending. The nutribullet® Ultra is engineered to produce sound at a lower frequency than previous models, so the brand's most powerful single-serve blender also happens to be its quietest.

32 oz Tritan™ Renew blending cups made with 50% recycled content that are shatter-resistant, BPA-free, and top-rack dishwasher-safe.***

"We are excited to be leading the charge in the small home appliance space by introducing a product that will propel your kitchen into the future," said Nick Virginio, senior director of marketing at nutribullet®. "The nutribullet® Ultra marks the first product of the next generation for nutribullet®, continuing our mission to make nutrition simple, easy, and impactful."

The nutribullet® Ultra retails for $149.99 and will be available for purchase starting September 7, 2023 at nutribullet.com , at Target, Kohl's, and Best Buy in stores, and at Crate & Barrel, Williams Sonoma, and Amazon online. For more information, visit https://www.nutribullet.com/ or follow @nutribullet on Instagram and Pinterest .

*For more information on Rapid Extractor Blade Limited Warranty visit nutribullet.com/warranty.

**When tested vs. nutribullet® Pro in nutribullet® extract test with carrot & spinach.

***Recycled content is certified by a third-party through a mass balance allocation process. For more information see: nutribullet.com/sustainability.

About nutribullet

We believe that good nutrition has the power to transform lives and that everyone deserves the best. Our goal is to make nutrition simple, easy, and impactful. Since 2003, our company has been on a mission to inspire and enable transformational nutrition for people all around the world. We do this by designing and delivering an ecosystem of products and services that strive to integrate better nutrition into everyday life; in under 60 seconds, our personal blenders transform cold and room-temperature ingredients into simple and nutritious blends. With over 80 million happy customers worldwide, nutribullet is the #1 Single Serve Blender brand in the U.S.*. Our family of products is available directly from nutribullet.com and Amazon, at most major North American retailers, and in numerous countries across the globe.

*Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, Unit sales, January 2023-June 2023

