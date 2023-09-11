METABORA SINGAPORE commences global pre-registration for "Skill Blitz" at Google Play, App Store and Galaxy Store

Official name of the game platform confirmed as "Skill Blitz" instead of "BORABATTLE"

Limited-edition profile pictures to be given away to new users upon official launch of the game platform

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- METABORA SINGAPORE (President: Gyehan Song) announced on 11th that its online multiplayer PvP game platform "Skill Blitz" (formerly known as BORABATTLE), developed by Neptune, has started global pre-registration.

METABORA SINGAPORE commences global pre-registration for BORA onboarding project “Skill Blitz” (PRNewswire)

With the start of pre-registration, METABORA SINGAPORE confirmed the name of the game platform as "Skill Blitz."

Users across the world can now pre-register for Skill Blitz at Google Play, Galaxy Store and App Store.

METABORA SINGAPORE also plans to provide all new members with in-game currency and goods, as well as limited-edition profile pictures, upon the official launch of Skill Blitz.

"Skill Blitz" is a joint project of Neptune, Kakao Games, Mobirix and METABORA, which constitute the governance council of BORA. In Skill Blitz, players can compete with other gamers in a wide range of casual games such as solitaire, bingo and puzzles, and exchange the in-game currency & items earned from games with BORA, MATIC and USDC at the BORA Portal.

Within the joint project, Neptune is responsible for application development and services, and Kakao Games for service operation. In addition, METABORA supports blockchain technology infrastructure, while Mobirix provides proprietary content & supports global marketing based on its broad user base.

For more details about the pre-registration process and games offered in "Skill Blitz," please refer to the Notice posted at the BORA Portal.

#APPENDIX

Notice on pre-registration for "Skill Blitz" at the BORA Portal: https://www.boraportal.com/play/notice/205

Press release contacts

Deputy Head Seungmin Lee at METABORA / kelly.meta@metabora.io

Manager Dongwan Ha at METABORA/ allen.meta@metabora.io

METABORA SINGAPORE

As a subsidiary of METABORA, a casual and blockchain game developer, and a developer of blockchain platform BORA, METABORA SINGAPORE is servicing user-friendly blockchain-based games and entertainment contents based on a myriad of experiences in development and service.

BORA Platform is associated with various partners across the industries capable of bringing a shift and advance in tokenomics, content and blockchain technology, and covers a range of contents from game to entertainment to guild DAO through an aggressive eco fund investment and partnership. Also, it is developing services optimized to GameFi such as NFT trading, token exchange and DeFi by running BORA Portal.

BORA is a national game/entertainment token with a high liquidity in the market and reinforcing the accessibility of users and services abroad by increasing the listing on global cryptocurrency exchanges and expanding partnership.

(PRNewsfoto/BORANETWORK) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE METABORA SINGAPORE