White Cap Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire BrownCo Manufacturing & Sales

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, a distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BrownCo Manufacturing & Sales, a leading distributor of specialty concrete products for commercial and highway and bridge contractors across Oklahoma.

White Cap Logo (PRNewsfoto/White Cap Supply Holdings LLC) (PRNewswire)

"The BrownCo team has built strong customer relationships through their industry expertise and steadfast service," said John Stegeman, CEO of White Cap. "I'm excited to see what we will accomplish together with access to an even broader array of products and services for both organizations."

"Joining the White Cap Team allows us to serve our customers with the ultimate product offerings, the ultimate customer service and many more resources that will allow us to remain a leading supplier in the concrete industry in Oklahoma," said Tom Brown, Owner of BrownCo Manufacturing & Sales.

About White Cap

White Cap and its affiliates serve as a one-stop shop, providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap is comprised of multiple brands in the U.S. and the Brafasco, Brock White, and NCA brands in Canada. White Cap operates approximately 470 branches across North America with more than 9,500 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information about White Cap, visit about.whitecap.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE White Cap Supply Holdings LLC