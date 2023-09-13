Sling Therapeutics to Participate in the Stifel Virtual I&I Summit

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sling Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on late-stage development of an oral small molecule for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED), will be participating at the Stifel I&I summit, held virtually, from September 19 - 20, 2023.

Ryan Zeidan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Sling Therapeutics, will present a company presentation on September 19, at 12:45 p.m. ET.

About Sling Therapeutics

Sling Therapeutics, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company focused on late-stage development of an oral small molecule for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). The company is advancing the evaluation of its lead product candidate, linsitinib, in a Phase 2b clinical trial based on extensive preclinical and clinical data. Linsitinib offers the potential of a convenient oral small molecule that could significantly reduce the treatment burden for people living with TED. For more information visit https://slingtx.com/.

Investor Contact

Jessica Vo

Gilmartin Group, LLC

jessi@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact

Adam Daley

Berry & Company Public Relations

212.253.8881

adaley@berrypr.com

