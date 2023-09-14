Chatsworth Products (CPI) Honored by 2023 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Products, a global manufacturer of products and solutions that power and protect information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications, announced today that its Cube-iT® Wall-Mount Cabinet with Integrated Power Solutions and CPI Training Center/Knowledge Vault solutions were recognized among the best by the 2023 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the cabling community recognized Chatsworth Products as a Gold honoree.

Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Award (PRNewswire)

"On behalf of the Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Chatsworth Products on their Gold level honoree status," said Cabling Installation & Maintenance Chief Editor, Patrick McLaughlin. "This competitive program allows Cabling Installation & Maintenance to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products, projects, technologies, and programs impacting the industry."

Chatsworth Products' CUBE-iT® Wall-Mount Cabinet is a secure, highly functional, and attractive solution for protecting information and communications technology (ICT) equipment inside and outside of the traditional telecommunications room. CUBE-iT® Wall-Mount Cabinets can also be outfitted with horizontal rack-mounted power strips or UPS battery backup and feature a three-part swing-out design that allows easy access to the front or rear of the cabinet, rear of the cabinet.

CPI offers specialized training for its employees and partners that covers a wide variety of products and industry topics. CPI's Knowledge Vault is a Learning Management System that allows employees and partners to select, complete and manage their training courses. It provides downloadable documents, completion certificates and is easily accessible from a mobile device.

