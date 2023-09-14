Stagwell's (STGW) ConcentricLife and Its Leadership Earn Recognition and Honors from PM360, MM+M

Strong leadership has propelled the agency to awards from the healthcare industry's leading publications

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a publication for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries, has bestowed ConcentricLife leadership with prestigious honors: naming co-founders Ken Begasse and Michael Sanzen to the publication's Elite 100 in the Entrepreneurs category, and Ken Begasse as a finalist for Advertising Agency CEO of the Year.

At the heart of every personal experience is a health experience.

Ken and Michael have been partners for 30+ years and launched the industry's most iconic brands before ultimately launching their own agency before they turned 30. ConcentricLife was created around one central human truth: At the heart of every personal experience is a health experience. That truth has resulted in groundbreaking work and industry-wide recognition with awards including "Launch of the Year" three times, most recently for Wegovy, and nine Agency of the Year awards in the agency's 21-year history.

The last 12 months have represented the very best of Ken's leadership as CEO, as he brought teams together under the platform of ConcentricLife—a transformative agency model designed to create brands that thrive at the very center of the human experience in health and wellness. He has overseen the cultural and operational reorganization of 290 individuals and processes to incorporate legacy best practices, and build new and improved ways of working while growing the platform into new services and offerings.

This year, ConcentricLife was ranked #30 in the MM+M Agency 100, considered the industry's definitive guide to the top agencies in the health landscape. Since the list began over a decade ago, ConcentricLife has consistently been named as one of the pre-eminent leaders in the space.

"It's an incredible honor to be in such rare company amongst some of our industry's great minds," says Ken Begasse. "I continue to unwaveringly believe in the team we've assembled at ConcentricLife – both our talent and our clients. Every day I work with the best of the best and am humbled to have their trust as their leader. There's no stopping what we can accomplish, and we will continue to be on the forefront of agency offerings."

"Ken instills the values of partnership and entrepreneurship in every ConcentricLife team member," reports long-time employee Kristin McAteer, Managing Director of Client Solutions. "He is the biggest advocate not just for our client's business, but also for our talent; and has created the kind of culture that allows each and every one of us to truly make an impact."

ConcentricLife partners with a diverse range of clients across the healthcare landscape from rare disease to wellness, deeply entrenched in brands that put the human health experience at the center of life.

Since 2009, the PM360 Trailblazer Awards have recognized outstanding achievement and innovation in healthcare marketing. The CEO of the Year Award was established to honor CEOs in the industry for their ability to thrive in all aspects of leadership, from establishing a company culture where individuals feel safe, respected, valued, and motivated to displaying a unique vision for their company that resulted in exceptional success to earning respect from industry colleagues due to their morals, reputation, and character.

PM360's ELITE 100 lists the most influential people and teams in the healthcare and life sciences industries based on their career accomplishments. Ultimately, the ELITE 100 represent a group of individuals and marketing teams who have made a significant impact on the healthcare industry throughout their careers or show great promise as future leaders based on what they have achieved so far.

The MM+M Agency 100 is an annual ranking that celebrates the top healthcare marketing firms in North America. Medical Marketing + Media, the media brand of record for pharmaceutical marketing and commercialization, profiles the top performing agencies based on North American revenue and offers valuable insights into the evolving dynamics of the agency world.

About ConcentricLife

ConcentricLife is an agency built to answer the rising customer demand on the health marketer. ConcentricLife spans three distinct specialist practices that bring over 20 years of deep subject matter expertise in rare disease, healthcare, and wellness, with sophisticated marketing capabilities spanning the organization. We put Health at the Center through our proprietary Human Connection Score™ designed to build optimal brand experiences at any stage of the health journey. For more information, visit www.concentric.life.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

