AAA-ICDR® Launches New Suite of Deposition & Hearing Services, Including AI-Powered Transcription

Cutting-Edge Technology to be Offered Alongside Case Management Services, Domestically & Internationally, for Virtual, Hybrid & In-Person Proceedings

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association-International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (AAA-ICDR®), the global leader in arbitration and mediation services and data analytics, has unveiled a new series of deposition and hearing service offerings, which includes cutting-edge solutions such as transcription enabled by artificial intelligence (AI).

AI-powered transcription during hearings facilitated by AAA-ICDR utilizes voice recognition to create transcripts, which are also subject to two levels of human review and editing. The combination of AI technology and human review gives the AAA-ICDR's transcription platform a word accuracy of 99% .



AI-powered transcriptions are permissible under AAA-ICDR rules, and the service is less than half the cost of traditional court reporting .





Final, edited transcripts are delivered within three business days, with complimentary rough drafts available within 24 hours after proceedings.





The AI-powered transcription service is fully compatible with virtual, hybrid, and in-person hearings and depositions, held all around the U.S. and the world.

"We are proud to be able to harness brand new, state-of-the-art technology to give parties transcripts that are on par with those prepared by the best stenographers, at half the cost—wherever and whenever they need the service," said Linda Beyea, Vice President of Innovation at the AAA-ICDR. "While AI is the future, we are also able to provide customized services for those who are more comfortable with traditional stenography. We continue to look for ways to further optimize and improve the arbitration process and experience."

The AAA-ICDR is delivering its enhanced offering in conjunction with its service partner, Optima Juris, a globally recognized leader in customized deposition and hearing services. The AAA-ICDR's new deposition and hearing service suite also includes:

Virtual/Hybrid Hearing Hosting & Support: Expert virtual hosts will be able to assist parties with everything from setup to live event monitoring, as well as exhibit management .



Traditional Stenographic Court Reporting: Knowledgeable and certified court reporters are available for virtual, in-person, or hybrid depositions and proceedings. Their transcripts can be delivered in real time or the following day.



On-Demand Interpreters: Fully accredited interpreters are available for simultaneous or consecutive interpreting for in-person or virtual depositions and hearings. Participants in proceedings can dial in to follow events in their selected languages.



Document Translation: Specialized linguists can be brought in to translate a wide range of complex material in areas such as patents/intellectual property (IP), medical/life sciences, and engineering.



Concierge Conference Rooms Around the World: Besides obtaining access to modern facilities with premium audio and video capabilities at most major AAA-ICDR locations, concierge managers are available to locate and book conference rooms across the U.S. and internationally, if necessary.

"The capability to offer such a robust suite of deposition and hearing services, alongside our end-to-end case management platform, makes us a true one-stop shop in the universe of alternative dispute resolution," said Andrew Barton, Vice President in the Commercial Division at the AAA-ICDR. "We can provide parties with fully integrated services for depositions and hearings which address everything, including the procurement of rooms and the use of stenography. That is key for ensuring a smooth and efficient process at every point in the process, virtually and in-person."

The AI-powered transcription and other deposition and hearing services are being rolled out for use in cases facilitated by the AAA-ICDR throughout the U.S. as well as other countries through Fall 2023. To learn more, please visit https://www.adr.org/hearing-services.

About the American Arbitration Association

The not-for-profit American Arbitration Association® (AAA) is the leading provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services for parties in commercial disputes, having administered more than seven million ADR cases since its founding in 1926. With 29 offices in the United States, in addition to Singapore, the AAA provides organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry with ADR services and products. For more information, visit www.adr.org.

About the International Centre for Dispute Resolution

The International Centre for Dispute Resolution® (ICDR®) is the international division of the American Arbitration Association (AAA) and the largest international provider of dispute resolution services. Established in 1996, the ICDR serves parties from over 100 countries with multilingual staff experienced in international dispute resolution proceedings, and a roster of over 725 arbitrators and mediators. For more information, visit www.icdr.org.

