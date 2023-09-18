Cunard Announces Roll Out of SpaceX's Starlink Across Its Fleet

VALENCIA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard has announced it is rolling out a new Wi-Fi service on board as it launches SpaceX's Starlink across its fleet.

Starlink is available on all three Cunard ships and will launch on Queen Anne in 2024. (PRNewswire)

Starlink, the leader in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology, will provide guests with greater capacity across Cunard ships, allowing for sharing photos and videos, streaming films, and enjoying other content on board with a more reliable Wi-Fi connection at even faster speeds.

The roll-out of Starlink aboard Cunard Queens began in June 2023, with the service due to be available in both public spaces and staterooms on Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, and Queen Elizabeth by the end of 2023.

Cunard's newest ship, Queen Anne, will launch with the service in May 2024.

Cunard President Katie McAlister said: "Sharing unforgettable moments with friends and family back at home is an important part of any holiday. Whether it's uploading a picture of a sunset as you sail away from a newly discovered destination or catching up with the news, live events, or content from home, Starlink will make it even easier for our guests and colleagues to stay connected."

Starlink vice president of commercial sales Jonathan Hofeller said: "High-speed internet is critical to our modern lifestyle both at home and when travelling. We're excited that Cunard guests and crew will benefit from an improved Wi-Fi service on board wherever they are in the world."

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

Media Assets

Cunard photography is available at https://cunard.assetbank-server.com

Email: press@cunard.com

Password: Cunard1

For additional information about Cunard, contact:

Jackie Chase, Cunard, jchase@cunard.com

Cindy Adams, MGA Media Group, cindy@mgamediagroup.com

Cunard Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cunard Line) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cunard