HP Inc. and edX Launch Free Professional Certificate Program in Esports Management, Game Design, and Programming

LANHAM, Md., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), and global technology leader HP Inc. today announced a new online Professional Certificate program in Esports Management, Game Design, and Programming to bring cutting-edge skills to learners globally. Available in English and Arabic (with more languages to follow later this year), the new Professional Certificate program includes over 60 curated modules designed to prepare learners for jobs in the gaming, media and information and communication technology (ICT) sectors. HP is covering the full cost of enrollment in the certificate track for all learners. Enrollment is open at edX.org .

"Working with edX reflects our commitment to supporting learners worldwide by providing access to free educational content in the field of gaming," said Mayank Dhingra, senior education business leader at HP. "We are taking a vital step in democratizing gaming education, ensuring that individuals have the opportunities to gain the skills they need to pursue careers in gaming and adjacent industries."

As demand for gaming professionals rises, the Professional Certificate program offers a diverse curriculum across game design, game programming, and esports management. Courses encompass both technical skills, such as coding and testing, as well as essential business skills including marketing, storytelling, and content creation. Throughout the program, learners will have access to video modules, each ending with an assessment, to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter. Learners who successfully complete each course in the Professional Certificate program will also receive a certificate of achievement for the program free of charge.

"With the launch of its first program on edX, HP joins hundreds of universities and institutions in the edX global partner network committed to expanding access to affordable, cutting-edge education in the world's most in-demand fields," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at 2U, the company behind edX. "This collaboration enables HP to reach millions of aspiring learners and professionals, fostering skill development and career advancement in the gaming industry."

For more information and to enroll in the program, visit www.edx.org/school/hp .

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that fuels the world's ambition. edX was developed in 2012 by Harvard and MIT to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a part of 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects over 78 million people with online learning to meet every professional moment. Together with top-ranked universities and organizations at the forefront of their fields, edX offers thousands of job-relevant programs across nearly every career discipline, from artificial intelligence and robotics to sustainability and public health. Find online courses, certificates, boot camps, and degrees that fuel your ambition at edX.org .

