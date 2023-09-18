Charitable foundation seeks to award grants to nonprofit organizations offering cybersecurity skilling and cyber resilience support

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced the launch of the Kyndryl Foundation, a private, nonprofit foundation that delivers trust-based philanthropic grants to support communities through programs that address critical societal issues. The launch of the Kyndryl Foundation complements the company's global corporate citizenship program and signifies Kyndryl's commitment to make a positive social impact in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Kyndryl Foundation Launches to Power Progress in Local Communities

"Kyndryl became independent nearly two years ago with the mission of being at the heart of progress for our customers, our communities and society at large," said Una Pulizzi, Kyndryl Foundation President and Kyndryl Global Head of Corporate Affairs. "We're restless in our pursuit to tackle challenges that society faces, and we look forward to supporting nonprofit organizations that share our commitment to foster education and career development, mitigate the effects of climate change and create an inclusive economy."

Kyndryl Foundation Focuses on Cybersecurity Education In Its Inaugural Year

In today's highly disruptive environment, there is a growing increase of cyberattacks on organizations of all sizes. To address the global need for a more skilled workforce to combat these threats, this year's Foundation grants will be awarded to organizations that advance cybersecurity education to underserved communities. In addition, grants will be given to non-governmental organizations that empower underserved communities with vital resources and services.

The funding will focus on two specific areas of cybersecurity education:

Growing an Inclusive Cybersecurity Workforce – This category aims to address the shortage of trained cybersecurity professionals by funding organizations and programs that provide cybersecurity skills and job placement programs for underrepresented learners and job seekers.

Preparing Nonprofits to Be Cyberattack-Smart – This category supports nonprofits through education and consulting, as they look to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses and remain resilient in a growing threat environment.

The application window for nonprofit organizations seeking funding is now open through November 6, 2023. The Foundation will announce the list of final grantees in early 2024. Organizations that are aligned with the Foundation's mission and seeking grant support can visit www.kyndryl.org to learn more.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

About The Kyndryl Foundation

The Kyndryl Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Kyndryl, Inc. and supports the communities where Kyndryl does business, addressing critical societal issues through grant funding and investments. The Kyndryl Foundation takes pride in working with causes that progress communities through programs that promote equity and empower global citizens. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.org.

