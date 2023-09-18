Zuniga Health continues growth, expanding into California, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado to bring affordable health benefits to Hispanic community

MIAMI, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuniga Health LLC, an analytics-driven health plan today announced its expansion into states with large Hispanic population: California, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado. The growth adds to the health plan's already existing markets in Illinois, Florida and Texas. Zuniga Health is the first health plan to address the Hispanic market, with premiums typically 15-20% lower than fully-insured carriers.

www.zunigahealth.com (PRNewswire)

Zuniga Health amplifies its mission to increase the number of Hispanic employees obtaining affordable health benefits

With its expansion into California, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado during National Hispanic Heritage month, Zuniga Health amplifies its mission to increase the number of Hispanic employees obtaining cost-effective health benefits. California, Florida, Texas and New Mexico are at the core of Hispanic entrepreneurship in the US. California alone is home to 73,000 Hispanic-owned businesses, of which 97% are small businesses.

"I created Zuniga Health to disrupt the existing landscape of the big insurers who raise their premiums annually by double digits for small businesses," said Arthur Vera, Founder and CEO of Zuniga Health. "We are democratizing care, bringing concierge service to SMB's employees in these new states, all while providing the employer with the option to receive a refund of 100% of their claim fund surplus in our level-funded model. Our model is unique, and we are very happy to make our services available to thousands more businesses and brokers and millions more members in the southwest."

Zuniga Health's innovative plans are designed specifically for small- to medium-sized businesses. Plan options are filled with free basic care benefits. The goal is to encourage Hispanic employees to take control of their health in the easiest way possible. All services are offered in English and Spanish.

Basic care with zero co-pay: Zuniga Health's plans offer free generic drugs, free PCP visits, free labs, and free diagnostic imaging.

Unlimited telehealth and telepsychology visits: while other insurance companies charge after two free visits, Zuniga Health members get unlimited telehealth and telepsychology visits.

Premier provider network: employees get access to the largest networks in the country. Choosing their preferred doctors and hospitals is easy.

Concierge approach: members and providers have ONE phone number to call for questions regarding their health benefits, billing, provider search, etc.

