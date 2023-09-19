TEZZA App Announces 20M+ Downloads and Its Highest-Performing Year to Date, Nearing $32M in Revenue

Bootstrapped app recently launched its Studio feature, giving creators the power to

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TEZZA, a curated photo and video editing app that empowers people to unleash their artistic potential, today announced it reached 20 million downloads and will achieve its highest-performing year since launching in 2018.

The app has gained more than 2.5 million active monthly users and a social media following of over 1.3 million. Boasting 37,000+ 5-star reviews online, the company is run by a small, dynamic team that stays connected with the TEZZA community across platforms like TikTok and Instagram . The company is on track to grow 55% in 2023 compared to the previous year, continuing its trend of double digit growth year-over-year.

Last month, TEZZA released Studio, a video-editing feature that lets content creators easily edit videos with carefully selected presets, vintage-inspired film effects and fonts. Studio is the latest innovation from TEZZA founders Tessa "Tezza" Barton and Cole Herrmann, the husband and wife team who created the app and bootstrapped it into a multi-million-dollar company. As TEZZA launches new features like Studio, the subscriber base and community continues to grow.

Barton's distinct point of view as a photographer and pioneer in digital content creation helps drive TEZZA's rapid growth. The female-led company is featured on the App Store's select lists of "The Best Photo-Editing Apps" and "Essential Photo & Video Editing Apps," an unusual success story in the male-dominated app development space. A preferred editing app for top content creators, TEZZA offers tools to create a cohesive style for photo and video feeds, with curated presets, high-impact effects and fonts, story templates and overlays inspired by timeless film aesthetics.

"The creator community inspired us to launch the app, and we're genuinely passionate about giving people tools to express themselves and make connections with art," Barton said. "Whether we spark that through online photo and video editing tutorials, in-person meetups, presets to engage with the brands we love or effects so viewers at home can participate in events like the American Music Awards, it's all about bringing people together to celebrate the art of life."

Created with no outside funding, the self-sustaining community the founders built while developing the app made TEZZA a huge hit when it rolled out in 2018. With no marketing budget, the app's user base grew organically as users shared their creations and love for the platform with friends.

"We've been profitable since our launch because we move quickly and stay close to our creators, and we wouldn't have it any other way," Herrmann said. "We are constantly innovating on the development side to keep things fresh with new features and effects, and as a result, we've been able to retain 2.5 million+ monthly active users and are fast-approaching an annual recurring revenue of $32 million."

TEZZA's offline presence also makes it unique, and that's driven by community too. The company offers merchandise, including art prints and clothing collections. TEZZA engages users with in-person experiences and events, and the team works with several notable brands that share its focus and aesthetic, including Summer Fridays, BEIS and Revolve. Barton and Herrmann eventually plan to expand opportunities for TEZZA creators to share and connect inside the app.

TEZZA is a fast-growing photo and video editing app that offers a wide range of powerful tools and presets for content creators and enthusiasts. With its curated selection of presets, users can achieve a consistent look to their content with just one tap. TEZZA's editing tools are user-friendly and intuitive, allowing for editorial film emulation, professional level color grading and more. Additionally the app, which has gained top 25 status in the app store, offers video editing capabilities that include adjusting speed, adding music, and applying presets. Its unique features have made it the preferred app for top creators looking to create visually captivating content without complex editing software. Founded in 2018 by creator, artist, and entrepreneur Tezza Barton and husband Cole Herrmann, the app has garnered over 2.5 million monthly users and 20 million+ total downloads. The companies' mantra "Art is Life" is core to the foundation of its community-driven approach to inspire and empower others to unleash their inner artist.

