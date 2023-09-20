Anthology Student Wins 2023 Tech Edvocate Award for Best Student Information System

Leading Higher Ed SIS Honored in 7th Annual Tech Edvocate Awards

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that Anthology Student was selected as the Best Student Information System (SIS) App or Tool in the 2023 Tech Edvocate Awards.

(PRNewsfoto/Anthology) (PRNewswire)

Anthology Student is a cloud-based, learner-centric SIS that allows universities to manage everything from admission through graduation, including financial aid, student accounts, career services, and analytics. The robust solution enables institutions to use contemporary functionality and scalable features to improve student results, and Anthology Student customers report an increase in total graduation rates based on accurate and effective program auditing tools.

"We're proud to have Anthology Student honored as a winner of the annual Tech Edvocate Awards for its impact on educational excellence and data-informed processes for all students," said Raymond Todd Blackwood, Vice President of Product Management at Anthology. "Helping institutions improve the student experience and learner outcomes by delivering flexible programs and easy-to-use tools that support diverse student populations and streamline administrative processes is core to our mission."

The seventh annual Tech Edvocate Awards winners recognize some of the best and brightest technologies in education. Winners are selected by a panel of judges including industry experts, educators, and administrators based on a variety of criteria including the nominee's contribution to education, prioritization of enhancing the student experience, and being a valuable leader in the industry.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com .

