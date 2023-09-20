Wondershare Filmora Takes Centre Stage at Intel Innovation Conference 2023, Demonstrating AI-Powered Features in Video Editing

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Filmora, an industry leader in AI-powered video editing solutions, took center stage at the esteemed Intel Innovation 2023 conference in San Jose, California. As a featured speaker in Intel's Technical Insights segment, Filmora seized the opportunity to demonstrate how AI transforms video editing, offering a powerful yet accessible tool for content creators to unleash their creativity.

The Intel Innovation Conference is a hub for developers seeking the latest technological advancements. Wondershare Filmora joined Intel on stage to introduce the audience to its tools harnessing Intel's CPU, GPU, and NPU technologies on the Meteor Lake platform.

The intuitive video editor's integration with Intel's CPU, GPU, and NPU technologies automates tasks like object tracking, object isolation, green-screen effects, and animated transitions, liberating creators from repetitive work so they can focus on their artistic vision.

Filmora's AI capabilities were presented through a live demonstration, for example, AI Portrait which analyzes footage, offers intelligent suggestions, streamlines editing, and adds a professional touch. The audience was captivated by features like motion tracking, multicolor trailing, neon flow, and clone ghost, adding mesmerizing visual effects. Filmora will be upgraded to version 13 with more exciting AI-powered features.

Its intuitive tools provide a seamless experience for seasoned professionals and aspiring content creators, encouraging them to explore their imaginations, craft compelling narratives, and produce captivating videos without the intimidating learning curve often associated with various video editing software.

Wondershare Filmora's triumphant presence at Intel Innovation 2023 highlighted that AI is not just the future of video editing; it is the present.

About Filmora

Filmora is designed with its user in mind, featuring smoother performance and an intuitive UX and UI design. With advanced AI functions, over 2,000 media resources, new royalty-free music, 3D LUTs, effects, and pre-set templates, you have everything you need to perfect your videos and your creative vision.

About Wondershare

As a renowned global leader in creativity and productivity solutions, Wondershare is dedicated to making cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone, fostering increased efficiency and creativity. Our commitment to excellence has been recognized through prestigious accolades from organizations like The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. With a user base spanning over 100 million individuals across 150 countries, we offer a diverse array of software solutions encompassing video editing, PDF manipulation, data recovery, diagram creation, graphic design and more.

