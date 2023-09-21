Peregrine Connect releases "FlightPath" Visual Data Mapper

New version of Peregrine Connect's Data Mapping tool offers no-code solution for integration between data sources

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peregrine Connect, a leading provider of application, API, data and workflow integration, and management middleware, unveiled its new innovative "FlightPath" Data Mapping tool, available in Neuron ESB 3.8. FlightPath replaces the existing Data Mapping tool, providing new powerful capabilities and ease of use features. The FlightPath Data Mapper can cater to users across a spectrum of businesses including but not limited to Insurance, Finance, Retail, Hospitality, Government, Utilities and Supply Chain.

The FlightPath Visual Data Mapper is built with a focus on the user experience providing a more intuitive environment for users. It adds productivity and automation to make tedious data source translation activities simple. It has a very short learning curve for beginners and non-technical users to become productive quickly. Users don't need to have deep technical or coding experience to use FlightPath. By providing a graphical representation of the mapping process, users can visualize the relationship between both the source and target data source elements. This visualization extends further to the individual translation steps that may need to be performed at the data element level. Examples include converting a birth date to a local format, concatenating values from one system to insert into another, or even data lookups for common things like customer IDs.

FlightPath introduces several new usability features which include a tabbed canvas for translations allowing users to organize individual transformations for large data sets that need to be mapped. Similar document elements and structures can be automatically mapped, reducing the amount of up-front work for the user. An augmented library of transformation functions allows users to manipulate, cleanse, and transform data from either the source or target system. Users can easily drag one or more data elements from a source to a target and view their relationship. Using wizards, one or more simple to complex transformations can be applied or even chained together. These can also be individually tested to ensure consistency and accuracy during the development process.

Extensibility is a critical hallmark of FlightPath. For example, when using the Data Mapper, a wide range of data formats can be selected such as flat files, JSON, or XML for either the source or target document. Applications, databases, or APIs can be selected as sources or targets within the Data Mapper using Peregrine Connect's unique Document Generation Wizard and extensive library of built-in Neuron ESB Connectors. This allows FlightPath to easily transform and update data between any number of data sources. The Data Maps produced by FlightPath can be exposed as APIs on their own or deployed as a scheduled process using the Neuron ESB Business Process Designer and Scheduler.

Lastly, advanced features like Table Looping, Database Lookups, Concatenation, Data Splitting and If/Then/Else statements have all been exposed with a guided user experience to simplify the data mapping process even for the most complex scenarios. For users requiring a more custom and advanced approach, C# scripting and the ability to use 3rd party referenced .NET based assemblies has been added, providing users with an IntelliSense enabled editor as a first-rate function without the need to compile code.

"As in all our releases, we focus on providing user-friendly capabilities and productivity out of the box. With a considerable sized library of transformation and extended functions, along with the advanced usability features, our new Data Mapper will simplify the integration work for all organizations. For many, this will provide a no-code solution for integration that they can quickly spin up and deploy; For others, a foundation for larger scheduled workflows and processes, eliminating the need for a lot of custom code. Our goal is to deliver business innovation that's resilient to disruption using Peregrine Connect. We strive to make hard things simple.", stated Marty Wasznicky, Vice President of Peregrine Connect.

Peregrine Connect is one of the leading integration platforms that enables businesses to simplify the design, deployment, hosting, and management of applications, APIs, and workflows. It provides application, data and services integration features, an extensive set of connectors and Business Process and Workflow automation. The platform secures the most critical integrations and business processes with actionable visibility, pinpoint diagnostics, alerting, and unified control across your entire organization.

Peregrine Connect customers deploy projects in a matter of weeks rather than months with clients around the globe in a variety of industries. To learn more, visit https://www.peregrineconnect.com/

