AutoNation and Dolphins Challenge Cancer Tackle Breast Cancer Health Disparities

New $1 million commitment will fund Breast Cancer Research Foundation project at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) and Dolphins Challenge Cancer are teaming up to address critical health disparities linked to social, economic and environmental factors with a new $1 million commitment to be distributed over four years to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). The gift will fund a project that will advance the scientific understanding of the relationship between social determinants of health, specifically, neighborhood disadvantage and breast cancer mortality.

"At AutoNation, our commitment to DRV PNK and the communities within which our businesses are located goes far beyond selling and servicing cars and trucks. Through DRV PNK, alongside the support of our Customers, Associates, and the communities we call home, we stand united in our mission to drive out cancer," said Mike Manley, AutoNation's Chief Executive Officer. "We've joined hands with long-term partners of our organization and together are investing in groundbreaking research. Our commitment to enhancing the communities we're a part of is ingrained in our identity."

Conducted by a team of researchers at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System, and led by BCRF investigator and surgeon-scientist Dr. Neha Goel, the research project will enhance the understanding of the links between neighborhood disadvantage and aggressive breast cancer. Despite significant advances in breast cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment, data has shown that women living in low-income neighborhoods have a higher breast cancer mortality rate compared to those in affluent neighborhoods. Initial research has indicated that the drivers of this survival gap are multifactorial and intrinsically linked to the racial disparities in breast cancer outcomes.

"We are so grateful for the commitment of our long-time partners at AutoNation and the support of Dolphins Challenge Cancer," said BCRF Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Dorraya El-Ashry. "Dr. Goel's research will help to define how one's neighborhood, right here in South Florida impacts their breast cancer, not just in terms of access to care, but also in terms of its influence over the tumor's characteristics and behavior and ultimately, their survival outcomes. This partnership is providing us with the ability to identify the deeply complex role that social determinants of health such as environmental stress and neighborhood play in breast cancer mortality."

The million-dollar commitment along with representatives from each organization and breast cancer survivors from the South Florida area will be highlighted pregame at the Miami Dolphins home opener on Sunday, Sept. 24, when the Dolphins take on the Denver Broncos. In addition to the pre-game recognition, the Miami Dolphins team store will be selling exclusive "Tackling Cancer" lapel pins with 100% of the purchase price benefitting the BCRF.

"We're excited to partner with AutoNation as we further our commitment to support our ONE TEAM, ONE FIGHT efforts to fund lifesaving cancer research," Miami Dolphins Challenge Cancer Executive Director Javier Sanchez said. "It's special when you team up with other industry-leading organizations such as AutoNation, BCRF, and Sylvester and work together to tackle critical cancer disparities. We believe this research is fundamental to best serving the South Florida community and beyond."

Giving back and taking care of people is an integral part of AutoNation's culture. Through DRV PNK, AutoNation has donated more than $37 million over the past 10 years to an extensive network of charitable community partners, generating awareness and supporting critical research and treatment from coast to coast.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

About Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC)

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC) was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization as the signature initiative of the Foundation's health impact area and has become the largest fundraising event in the NFL. The DCC's purpose is to improve people's lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System. Since its inception, the DCC has raised more than $64 million, donating 100 percent of participant-raised funds to Sylvester. For more information, visit www.DolphinsChallengeCancer.com.

About Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth — University of Miami Health System and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, is the only National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated cancer center in South Florida. We are known as South Florida's leader in patient-focused cancer research and care and offer the only phase 1 clinical trials program in the region. Sylvester is a High Performing cancer center among the nation's top 10% in leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, and in colon, lung, ovarian, prostate and uterine cancer surgeries. With a network of 10 outpatient treatment facilities throughout South Florida, Sylvester operates 15 site disease groups including transplant and cellular therapy and skin, thoracic, myeloma, lymphoma, gynecological, genitourinary, gastrointestinal, neuro-oncology, sarcoma, pediatric, endocrine, leukemia/hematology, breast and head and neck cancers.

About Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF)

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Every diagnosis is unique and puts lives at risk. We must stop breast cancer in its tracks, and research is the answer. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in a wide range of research—including prevention, diagnosis, treatment, survivorship, and metastasis—because each area of investigation informs another, propelling us toward the solutions we urgently need. We convene and connect the best minds in science--giving them the opportunity to pursue their most innovative ideas. Our combination of investment and cross-disciplinary collaboration accelerates the entire field and builds momentum for new discoveries. BCRF-funded investigators have been behind every major breakthrough in breast cancer research, and the field is moving faster than ever. We can't stop now. With you, and the entire BCRF community, we are fueling the world's most promising research. Join us—together, we will bring the end of breast cancer into focus. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

