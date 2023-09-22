Premier Lacrosse League Cash App Championship Caps Record Season

CO-FOUNDER OF THE PREMIER LACROSSE LEAGUE ON WHY LACROSSE IS ON THE RISE

BACKGROUND:

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) is an American professional field lacrosse league composed of 8 teams featuring the world's best lacrosse players. The league's 2023 season has been action packed, with speed, physicality, stiff competition, and SportsCenter Top 10 plays, culminating in the 2023 PLL Cash App Championship on Sunday, September 24.

Founded in 2018 by brothers Mike and Paul Rabil, a legendary lacrosse pro himself, the PLL is on a mission to trailblaze a future of professional sports that is player and fan focused. The PLL currently operates in a "touring model" but is set to assign teams to home cities later this year, with 26 markets in contention.

DID YOU KNOW?

Lacrosse was the first sport in North America , originally played by Native Americans and the Haudenosaunee people as a gift to the Creator.

Today, lacrosse is experiencing a resurgence through the PLL, and is under consideration to return to the Olympics in 2028 – it was last an Olympic sport in 1904 and 1908.

Co-Founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) Paul Rabil talks about the league and why lacrosse is gaining momentum and popularity.

MORE ABOUT PAUL RABIL:

Rabil's a former professional lacrosse player, Co-Founder and President of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL), the 2020 Sports Business Journal's Sports Breakthrough of the Year. Over 4 years he's constructed an eight team league, a network partnership with ESPN, and corporate partners that include Ticketmaster, Cash App, Adidas, BOSE, Progressive Insurance, Champion, Gatorade, Michelob Ultra and more. In 2022, Rabil was an executive producer on "Fate of a Sport," an ESPN documentary about the building of the PLL. Rabil has the all-time scoring record in professional lacrosse, has won championships and MVP's as an NCAA athlete, professional, and international player, and is a two-time World Lacrosse Champion with Team USA. Off the field, Rabil's built a robust multi-channel network of over 1 million fans. In 2021, Sports Business Journal named Rabil a 40 Under 40 winner, while Cynopsis Sports Media awarded Paul "Best Athlete in a Web Series", and SportTechie awarded Paul as the "Most Tech-Savvy Athlete on the Planet". In 2017, Rabil launched the award-winning Suiting Up Podcast, an interview-style show that hosts top athletes, entrepreneurs, and entertainers, such as Bill Belichick, Steph Curry, Venus Williams, Tony Hawk, Mark Cuban, Sue Bird and Adam Grant. The show is available on Apple Podcast, Google Play, Spotify or wherever podcasts are available. Annually dubbed a "Top 40 Most Entrepreneurial Athlete" by Entrepreneur Magazine, Rabil's found success as an investor, deploying personal capital through his investment and advisory vehicle, Rabil Ventures. He started the Paul Rabil Foundation in 2011 to help children with learning differences by creating programs and partnerships through sport and scholarship.

