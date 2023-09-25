Centrica Powers Crucial Engineering Services for Millions of Customers With Couchbase Capella

Energy provider adopts Capella Database-as-a-Service to power key field application while reducing operational costs and improving ROI

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, today announced that Centrica PLC, an international energy services and solutions provider, has selected Couchbase Capella ™ Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS). Centrica will use Capella to provide customer and job history information to its circa 7,000 field engineers, allowing them to quickly and effectively serve more than 10 million customers in the U.K. and Ireland. By adopting Capella, Centrica benefits from a fully managed cloud database service with premium performance while improving ROI.

"The needs of our customers have driven our ongoing cloud-first policy, and Couchbase Capella aligns perfectly with this strategy – delivering a scalable, powerful database solution at compelling price-performance," commented Titu Joseph Rajan, head of integration at Centrica. "We must ensure that urgent customer service can be carried out seamlessly by our highly skilled engineers. By migrating from our self-managed on-premises instances of Couchbase Enterprise servers to the Couchbase Capella managed service, we have been able to reduce our reliance on infrastructure, thereby cutting down our infrastructure maintenance and operational costs."

"At the same time, migrating to Capella has enabled the modernisation of our legacy application stack," continued Rajan. "With the support of Couchbase's Solution Engineering and Professional Services teams, we have been able to further optimise our workflows and reduce our cluster sizes by appropriate indexing and tuning of our NoSQL queries which resulted in even better performance."

Centrica provides energy and services to over 10 million customers, through brands such as British Gas, Bord Gáis Energy and Hive. Due to the nature of their services, users expect rapid, accurate customer service to solve urgent issues such as broken boilers or disrupted energy supplies.

Couchbase Capella is a fully managed DBaaS, that combines reliability and scalability with compelling price-performance to reduce the total cost of ownership for the organization. Centrica is using Capella on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its customer 360 application which stores and provides access to customer data including products and billing history through a field app used by the engineers. With efficient, reliable and secure access to this data, Centrica's applications can quickly highlight and share the key details that engineers need to fix customers' issues.

"Modern customer service demands near-instant action: meaning the databases powering applications have to be reliable, scalable and offer a complete view of the customer," said Robert Ekstrom, vice president and general manager of Europe at Couchbase. "Centrica's decision will mean it can more effectively coordinate its engineers to deliver services, ensuring customer satisfaction. As enterprises look for ways to deliver more personalized customer service than their competition, and make greater use of data-intensive technologies such as AI, modern cloud-based databases will be an essential part of the technology stack – coupling agility, scalability and the best possible price-performance."

About Couchbase

Modern customer experiences need a flexible database platform that can power applications spanning from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase's mission is to simplify how developers and architects develop, deploy and consume modern applications wherever they are. We have reimagined the database with our fast, flexible and affordable cloud database platform Capella, allowing organizations to quickly build applications that deliver premium experiences to their customers – all with best-in-class price performance. More than 30% of the Fortune 100 trust Couchbase to power their modern applications. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com and follow us on Twitter @couchbase.

Couchbase®, the Couchbase logo and the names and marks associated with Couchbase's products are trademarks of Couchbase, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Centrica

Centrica is a leading international energy services and solutions provider focused on satisfying the changing needs of their customers and enabling the transition to a lower carbon future. Centrica's business is founded on a 200-year heritage of serving people. Centrica supplies energy and services to over 10 million customer accounts in the UK and Ireland through strong brands such as British Gas and Dyno, supported by circa 7,000 field engineers.

