NCTC Announces New Partnership with TONE Networks, Geared Towards Employee Education, Mentorship and Retention for NCTC Member Companies

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. and NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TONE Networks an NCTC member partner based in New York, NY provides a micro-coaching and mentorship program geared towards growing, connecting, and retaining early to mid-career employees. This partnership allows NCTC members to quickly deploy, turnkey mentorship and professional development programs for their staff and is open to all employees but geared towards female development. NCTC represents almost 700 independent communications service providers who connect approximately one-third of North American and U.S. Territory households to the world.

TONE Networks has seen the industry go through many changes related to workforce development, mentorship and keeping up with generational changes, development, and execution of programs like this is key to engaging and retaining talent. TONE Networks is the only coaching and mentoring solution for all underserved employees. TONE Networks is a virtual, turnkey, scalable solution that engages, supports, and creates a sense of belonging for employees. Carefully curated and proprietary video content from credentialed experts is personalized for each individual and customized for each company resulting in higher engagement and ROI. Founded and led by experienced female professionals, TONE is trusted by forward-thinking CEOs of Fortune 500 companies who recognize inclusion is strategic and fundamental to their company's future growth.

"We have successfully created a turnkey program for NCTC employees and NCTC member company employees, with the goal of educating, mentoring, and developing leaders of tomorrow. TONE Networks offers on demand content directly addressing the many issues facing employees today and assists them with navigating these key challenges with practical advice. By offering employees these resources we find higher retention and satisfaction amongst those that participate." Gemma Toner, Founder and CEO of TONE Networks.

"One of the challenges that we heard from our members is how to retain and grow key talent, this program offers just that, geared towards female staff, however, can be beneficial to all," said Lisa Hood, CFO/COO of NCTC. "We continue to find ways to help our members to address key issues their businesses are facing with evolving consumer and business demands and this is one of the many benefits of being an NCTC member."

NCTC members will work with TONE Networks to develop these mentorship and development programs within their companies offering inclusive, affordable, accessible micro-coaching on demand learning.

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions, and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving one-third of connected households in the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature, and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents almost 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S. in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers, and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit: https://nctconline.org

Pam Gillies for NCTC

pgillies@nctconline.org

(720) 594-8085

Havilah Ross

Havilah.ross@bullseyecomm.com

469-919-9890

TONE Networks is a proven, practical and cost-effective online micro-coaching and mentoring platform designed to connect, grow and retain early to mid-career employees at scale. A subscription-based online micro-learning platform, TONE delivers real advice from credentialed experts through short videos and live events. As a one-stop resource for self-care, the content is customized and can be consumed in minutes. With over 2,000 bite-sized videos and live-streamed coaching events from over 90 diverse coaches and experts, TONE was originally created by women, for women but is open to all allies, advocates and sponsors.

